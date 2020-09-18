Naruto: Shippuden and Hello Kitty Get a Crossover Fashion Collection
Hello Kitty has been all about anime collaborations lately, with My Hero Academia, Steins;Gate, Digimon, and Gundam being some of the recent examples. Now they've teamed up with Naruto: Shippudenand BoxLunch to release an exclusive fashion collection that includes hoodies, shirts, and masks with Hello Kitty and Naruto character mashup designs.
You can shop the entire Naruto: Shippuden x Hello Kitty collection here at BoxLunch - it also includes a wide assortment of Naruto merch outside of the Hello Kitty collab. Note that all of the items in the collection (except the masks) are 25% off at the time of writing when you use the the code BLGIFTS at checkout. A breakdown of these items can be found below along with a gallery of images.
- Naruto Shippuden x Hello Kitty and Friends Uchiha Hoodie
- Naruto Shippuden x Hello Kitty and Friends Group Long Sleeve T-Shirt
- Naruto Shippuden x Hello Kitty and Friends Akatsuki Cloud Dip-Dye T-Shirt
- Naruto Shippuden x Hello Kitty and Friends Ichiraku Ramen Shop T-Shirt
- Naruto Shippuden x Hello Kitty and Friends Pochacco as Kakashi T-Shirt
- Naruto Shippuden x Hello Kitty and Friends Chococat as Sasuke T-Shirt
- Naruto Shippuden x Hello Kitty and Friends Badtz-Maru as Itachi T-Shirt
- Naruto Shippuden x Hello Kitty and Friends My Melody as Sakura T-Shirt
- Naruto Shippuden x Hello Kitty and Friends Hello Kitty as Naruto T-Shirt
- Naruto x Hello Kitty and Friends Fashion Face Mask
- Naruto x Hello Kitty and Friends Pochacco as Kakashi Fashion Face Mask
