Naruto: Shippuden and Hello Kitty Get a Crossover Fashion Collection

Hello Kitty has been all about anime collaborations lately, with My Hero Academia, Steins;Gate, Digimon, and Gundam being some of the recent examples. Now they've teamed up with Naruto: Shippudenand BoxLunch to release an exclusive fashion collection that includes hoodies, shirts, and masks with Hello Kitty and Naruto character mashup designs.

You can shop the entire Naruto: Shippuden x Hello Kitty collection here at BoxLunch - it also includes a wide assortment of Naruto merch outside of the Hello Kitty collab. Note that all of the items in the collection (except the masks) are 25% off at the time of writing when you use the the code BLGIFTS at checkout. A breakdown of these items can be found below along with a gallery of images.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.