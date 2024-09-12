Jujutsu Kaisen Owes Us Nothing Except Gojo's Return

Jujutsu Kaisen will be officially ending its run in later this month, and the manga really doesn't owe the fans anything other than Satoru Gojo's safe return before it all ends. Jujutsu Kaisen shocked fans everywhere when Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine would be coming to an end later this month as fans were just as shocked to find out that this fight against Sukuna would be the final fight of the series overall. As the manga ends in just three more chapters, there are still many questions that need to be answered in some form before it wraps up.

Jujutsu Kaisen has officially ended the fight against Sukuna, and Yuji Itadori and the surviving sorcerers are preparing for whatever is coming next. With all of the death that has come to the series and its characters over the course of this fight, there's still one death that feels like it could still somehow be reversed. With characters coming back from worse circumstances, and with how strong he truly is, it still feels like Gojo could end up being alive before it all wraps up its run.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Is Gojo Truly Dead?

The major question surrounding Gojo's fate is still why fans are refusing to accept it as it all comes to its end. While there have ben characters who have died in the intense battles against Sukuna and the other curses, and their death was quickly confirmed to be the case. It's the same situation for Gojo too, yet it's still hard to accept this death. Gojo's been such a prominent figure in the series, and even surpasses the love for Yuji in the fandom itself, so the fact that he's died in battle seems like something we can't really let go.

It's also why he just needs to come back. Yuji and the others are heading towards a happy ending, and that just seems like a miracle after everything they've been through. Nobara Kugisaki returning just in time to deliver the final blow against Sukuna seemed like a miracle, and Gojo returning before it all ends would be the same. Yuji and the Jujutsu Sorcerers have been living in a world of death throughout the entire thing (as even being a sorcerer means they know they will die during their fight), so having them all be alive in the end would make for an even happier ending.

Does Gojo Come Back to Life?

Is it even possible for Gojo to come back to life at this point? There is a way, but it's an ugly one. Gojo was not only fully dealt with by Sukuna and cut in half (and thus his spirit seemingly passed on when he was "reunited" with Suguru Geto in the afterlife), but things were complicated when Yuta Okkotsu used Rika's power to enter Gojo's body and use it like some kind of meat machine. It was this using Gojo's body that made him seem like he was even further dead than fans were hoping for, and this was as close to a revival he'd get (disrespect to his body and all).

But just as Kenjaku and Yuta were able to transfer their brains to new bodies, it's unfortunately still doable with Gojo. It's not impossible for Gojo to return in this manner if he's been kept preserved, and it'd be a wild visual but also he'd be reunited with Yuji and the others. But the again, maybe the best return for Gojo is to just let him be at peace. That would be acceptable as well to be completely forward. If Gojo just returned one more time to send off the series, then it'll feel complete. He doesn't have to be alive to do it either. Just come back one more time.