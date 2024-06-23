Jujutsu Kaisen Extends Manga Hiatus

Jujutsu Kaisen's manga has been in the middle of a hiatus for the last couple of weeks, and now Shueisha has announced they are going to be extending this hiatus for a little bit longer! Jujutsu Kaisen is now in the midst of the climax of the Shinjuku Showdown arc as Yuji Itadori and the final surviving sorcerers are trying their final gambits against Sukuna, and the most recent chapter released on June 9th ended up leaving things on a massive cliffhanger as fans are curious for what could be coming next. Unfortunately, it's been a much longer wait than expected.

Following the release of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 262 on June 9th, it was announced that the manga would be going on a two week break due to series creator Gege Akutami's health. But with the newest edition of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, it has been officially announced that the manga won't be returning next week (July 1st) as originally announced, but instead will now be returning with Chapter 263 of the series on July 8th as Shueisha's editorial department wants to wait until Akutami is in perfect health.

Jujutsu Kaisen Hiatus Explained

Shueisha's editorial department shared a statement on Jujutsu Kaisen's extended manga hiatus and confirmed that Akutami is feeling better, but they want to wait an extra week to give the creator more time to rest. Their statement reads as such, "Jujutsu Kaisen was scheduled to resume publication in Weekly Shonen Jump issue 31 (on sale July 1), but will resume in Weekly Shonen Jump issue 32 (on sale July 8). Although Akutami sensei's health has improved, after consulting with the editorial staff, we have decided that he should resume writing when he is in perfect health. We appreciate your continued support for Jujutsu Kaisen."

But that also means there's plenty of time to catch up with the newest chapters of Jujutsu Kaisen before it kicks back in on July 7th (and July 8th in Japan). You can check out the three most recent chapters for free with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library or Shueisha's MangaPlus service. As the series continues to reach its potentially final moments in the fight against Sukuna, there might not be much of the manga left before it all comes to its grand finale in whatever shape it might choose to take.