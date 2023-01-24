Jujutsu Kaisen Flashback Hits Fans With Heartbreaking Megumi Reminder

Jujutsu Kaisen has put Megumi Fushiguro in the main spotlight of Culling Game arc the more he tries to save his sister, and the flashback from the newest chapter of the series hit fans with a heartbreaking reminder that he really loved the Divine Dog he lost towards the beginning of the series! Megumi's fighting style was immediately unique from the rest as he was able to use his Cursed Technique to summon ten different Shikigami to help him. But as fans quickly found out, when he lost one they could not be replaced and he was forced to only rely on the others.

This was revealed early on when he lost the white of the two Divine Dogs he used the most, but as the series continued, it was clear that he cared for these Shikigami more than the others. He seems to favor the White twin even more, and the newest chapter of the series really broke hearts by reminding fans that Megumi loved this Shikigami even more so as a kid. As he seemingly had it unleashed just to keep him company outside of a fight:

Gege taking every opportunity to remind us how much the white DD meant to Megumi. Making that original mission feel even more tragic & eye-opening in retrospect.. #JJK210 #ShadzJK #JujutsuKaisen210 pic.twitter.com/B15o8QjhIO — Shadz (@ShadzMangaOnly) January 22, 2023

How Much Does Megumi Love His Shikigami?

Chapter 210 of Jujutsu Kaisen reveals a bit more of Hana Kurusu's past as it's shown that she actually had an encounter with Megumi when the two of them were young. This ended up saving Hana from her terrible predicament thanks to the fact that the white Divine Dog had found her and helped her until police arrived. She then discovers that it was Megumi's, and this look at Megumi reveals that he truly cared for the Shikigami that eventually dies during his first real mission seen in the series.

It's a heartbreaking reminder that while Megumi himself does not openly talk about how he feels about everything that's happened to him, every death around him clearly is heavy on his heart. It's a reminder that he lost a very dear friend, and goes to show that Megumi experienced one of his most heartbreaking losses right at the beginning of the series. Which also helps to further explain how he approached his connection to Yuji and Nobara later.

Do you think this flashback paints Megumi in a different light than before? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!