Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Shows Off Nobara's Best Side

Jujutsu Kaisen carved out a spot in the anime fandom for itself when its show debuted, and the series has become one of the industry's most popular. Following the release of its first movie, all eyes are on season two as Jujutsu Kaisen's team works hard on the anime. Of course, this means fans are keeping preoccupied with projects celebrating Gege Akutami's story in the meantime. And now, it seems one fan is going viral thanks to their take on Nobara.

As you can see below, the project comes from Kristin (doll.with.a.gun) over on Instagram. It was there the German cosplayer showed out their take on Nobara to followers, and honestly? They are a dead ringer for the sorcerer.

The cosplay pictures Nobara in her usual uniform with hammer in hand. Styled with a copper wig, the sorcerer comes to life with a cropped school jacket and white undershirt that tucks into a navy skirt. Her outfit is wrapped with a belt bag that contains several of Nobara's go-to tools. And of course, her hammer normally rests on the belt when the heroine isn't using it for battle.

While Nobara might not appear in Jujutsu Kaisen's first film, the heroine is still as popular with the fandom as ever. Season two promises to show more of the heroine's growth, so this Jujutsu Kaisen cosplay is only going to age better by the day. And once the manga clears up a few loose ends, readers are sure Nobara will make her grand comeback as soon as possible. If you like this Jujutsu Kaisen piece, you can find more of Kristin's cosplay looks here.

What do you think of this fan's take on Nobara? Which character from Jujutsu Kaisen would you care to cosplay? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.