Viral Jujutsu Kaisen Art Imagines Nobara’s Return to Action

One awesome Jujutsu Kaisen artwork has gone viral with fans for imagining what it would look like if or when Nobara Kugisaki makes her grand return to action in the series! The manga might have kicked off its newest arc with Yuji and Megumi’s enrollment in the Culling Game, but there are still many lingering questions and mysteries from the fallout of the status quo shifting Shibuya Incident. There are many fighters and allies with a mystery status as fans question whether or not they are alive or dead, and unfortunately Nobara is at the center of most of this.

It’s been quite a while since we have seen Nobara in action during the Shibuya Incident, and unfortunately her final moments were quite worrisome as not only did she seemingly lose her life, but she’s being left in a limbo state that makes it unclear as to whether or not she’s still alive. But artist @derinjaaaaaa on Twitter has gone viral with fans for imagining what it would look like if Nobara returns to the series and reunites with Yuji and Megumi much in the same way Yuji tried to reunite with them in the past! Check it out below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

When Yuji was thought to be dead, he reunited with Megumi and Nobara between the Kyoto Goodwill Exchange Event and played it up with a bit of theatrical flair thanks to Gojo’s influence. It didn’t go over so well, but it’s hard to imagine that a reunion with Nobara under these circumstances wouldn’t be a huge deal with Yuji. Unfortunately, it’s incredibly unclear as to whether or not Nobara is dead or alive. The series itself has been playing coy about her status, and the last time we had heard about her, she was saved at the final moment.

It was the way she was saved that raised some eyebrows as it was mentioned that while her wounds had been closed, it might have been too late to save her completely. It’s unclear as to whether or not she would return to action during the chaos of the Culling Game, but it seems like fans are willing to wait as long as it takes until we get a definitive answer one way or the other. But what do you think?

Are you hoping Nobara makes a return to Jujutsu Kaisen soon? Do you think she made it out of the Shibuya Incident alive? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!