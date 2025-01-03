Jujutsu Kaisen Game Shares Heartwarming New Year’s Promo

Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade shares a New Year’s promo featuring Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, Nobara Kugisaki, and Satoru Gojo. The four of them visit a shrine, and we see Gojo smiling at his students who are praying for the coming year. It’s a common tradition in Japan to visit the shrine and pray for good fortune and prosperity in the year ahead and to mark a fresh start. People usually visit with their friends and family, and Gojo taking them out on New Year’s depicts how much he cares about his students. While the illustration isn’t canon, fans love it all the same.

Jujutsu Kaisen had its most successful year in 2024 with the manga ending and the second season of the anime adaptation. Not only did Season 2 cross several records and win the Crunchyroll Awards in several categories, but the manga was announced to have over 100 million copies in circulation. Volumes 29 and 30 of the manga were released on Christmas, and they include several illustrations. The final volume even includes a 16-page epilogue centering around Nobara, Yuko, Panda, and Uraume. While JJK doesn’t have anything planned for 2025 so far, fans are eagerly awaiting the third season of the anime. It will adapt the Itadori Extermination, Perfect Preparation, and the Culling Game Arcs.

What is the Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade Game?

Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade is the first officially licensed mobile game based on Gege Akutami’s popular manga Jujutsu Kaisen. It was developed by Sumzap as a free-to-play role-playing title that is available on both Android and iOS platforms. It was released in Japan on November 21st, 2023. The game took one year to be internationally available in multiple languages. On November 7th, 2024, it was finally made accessible to a wider audience. Phantom Parade closely follows the original storyline, including full-voiced scenes and battles, allowing the players to use Cursed Techniques.

Apart from the main story, the game also introduces original characters from the Fukuoka branch of Tokyo Jujutsu High, such as first-year students Saki and Kaito, and the principal Kensuke. This offers players new perspectives and challenges within the Jujutsu Kaisen universe. Phantom Parade often shares new illustrations in anime style for promotions or celebrating events. These artworks add to the festive vibe and encourage players to log in or participate in time-limited content. The official account of the game shared the illustration with an announcement that the players will be awarded 3000 Cubes to celebrate the New Year.

H/T: Official X account of Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade