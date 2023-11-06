Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 16 Promo Released

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is currently working its way through the real chaos of the Shibuya Incident arc from Gege Akutami's original manga, and the anime has dropped the first look at what's coming next with the promo for Episode 16 of the season! The Shibuya Incident is really heating up as while Satoru Gojo is currently trapped within the Prison Realm, Yuji Itadori and the other Jujutsu Sorcerers have been fighting against powerful Cursed Spirits that have been taking advantage of the new gap in power. But as the anime continues, it's only going to get more chaotic from this point on.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is now getting even more intense as Sukuna has been awakened within Yuji's body, and because of all the damage Yuji took in the fight with Choso, Sukuna's in full control. The episode teased we'd not only get to see a fight between Sukuna and Jogo, but a fight against Toji Fushiguro as well. As for what to expect from the anime's next episode, you can check out the promo for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 16 below:

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 16 Release Date

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 16 is titled "Thunderclap" and will be releasing on Thursday, November November 9th overseas before being available to stream exclusively with Crunchyroll not long after. Now that some of the biggest fights are about to kick in, you can catch up with everything that's happened in the second season so far (and the first season along with the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie) streaming with Crunchyroll. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 teases the Shibuya Incident Arc as such:

"Starting on October 31st, a curtain is suddenly lowered around the Shibuya station, which is busy on Halloween. A large number of civilians are trapped... and the civilians begin asking for Satoru Gojo. In order to minimize damage, higher-ups choose to handle Shibuya by having Gojo work there alone. Geto, Mahito, and other curses set traps and wait while Gojo arrives. Yuji, Megumi, Nobara, Nanami, and many others wait outside the curtain. An unprecedented battle of curses begins soon after as sorcerers and curses converge in Shibuya."

