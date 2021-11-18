Jujutsu Kaisen Is Reportedly Heading Towards a Short New Break





Jujutsu Kaisen’s anime series is currently on hiatus but this year will see the arrival of the first feature-length film in the franchise created by Gege Akutami in Jujutsu Kaisen 0. With the Shonen supernatural series continuing to take the anime world by storm, Akutami is continuing to produce new chapters in the manga that gives the anime series its stories, but it seems as though the mangaka might be taking a short break from the Shonen series as the story of the “Culling Game” continues for Yuji Itadori and his friends at Jujutsu Tech.

This wouldn’t be the first time that Jujutsu Kaisen has gone on break, with Gege Akutami recovering from health-related issues that took place earlier this year. Weekly Shonen Jump had released an official statement with regards to the break that took place this summer, wherein the mangaka managed to spring back into action shortly after:

“Due to the poor physical condition of [Gege Akutami], Jujutsu Kaisen will be absent for some time from the next issue onward. Akutami wanted to continue writing, but after several discussions with the editorial department, it has been decided that it’s better for Akutami to take a break for a certain period of time. We determined it was the best decision for the mangaka to recover their physical condition.”

Twitter Outlet WSJ_Manga mentioned that Jujutsu Kaisen will be on break next week but will be making a return in early December, continuing to tell the story of the Culling Game that has presented some serious new challenges for Yuji and his friends as they attempt to master their cursed energy.

The second season of the anime for Jujutsu Kaisen has yet to be confirmed, though the anime is set to have a presence at this year’s Jump Festa, with many fans crossing their fingers that Studio MAPPA might make a big announcement. Fans in North America are also waiting to hear when the prequel film will hit the West, as Jujutsu Kaisen 0 will be hitting the big screen in Japan next month. Needless to say, fans of Yuji Itadori are crossing their fingers for some big news at the upcoming Shonen Jump event.

What do you think of the brief hiatus that is set to arrive for Jujutsu Kaisen's manga?