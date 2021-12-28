Jujutsu Kaisen Shows Off its Wildest Merch Yet

Jujutsu Kaisen has introduced anime fans to plenty of spine chilling villains over the course of its first season, though few are as distinct as the antagonist known as Jogo, whose appearance makes it seem as though he has a volcano on top of his head. While he lost in his battle against the Jujutsu Tech teacher known as Gojo, his presence remains a threat to the world and Shonen Jump has created some strange merchandise to celebrate the creepy villain.

Jogo wasn’t just one of the first antagonists introduced to the world of Jujutsu Tech, his battle with Gojo also gave us our first look at the technique known as “Domain Expansion,” which most wielders of spiritual energy could utilize should they become strong enough. While Jujutsu Kaisen has yet to confirm if Studio MAPPA is working on a season two, expect the villain to have a role in the upcoming affair whenever it is announced. As Jujutsu Kaisen 0 continues to bring in some serious profits in Japanese theaters, the second season seems like a foregone conclusion though with the workload on MAPPA’s plate, who is to say when we’ll see the television story of Yuji and friends continue.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Official Twitter Account for Shonen Jump’s Youtube Channel not only gave us a look into the creation of the unique humidifier that uses Jogo’s aesthetic but explores how detailed and bizarre this new merchandise is when it comes to the world of Jujutsu Kaisen and the spiritual energy wielders within it:

https://twitter.com/jumpch_youtube/status/1472824085574995975?s=20

Currently, the manga is continuing to tell the story of Yuji Itadori via the Culling Game Arc, which is sure to have a big role in the anime adaptation’s future as well. Though the mangaka responsible for the Shonen series has stated that the finale for the series is on the horizon, JuJutsu Kaisen remains one of the most popular franchises released in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump in the past few years, leaving fans to wonder how many more seasons, and/or movies, the franchise will release.

Would you want to pick up this bizarre merchandise for one of Jujutsu Kaisen’s strangest villains? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Jujutsu Tech.