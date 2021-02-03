Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Gives Sukuna a Fem Twist

✖

One Jujutsu Kaisen cosplay has given Sukuna a fem twist! Jujutsu Kaisen's first season has been dominating screens ever since it made its big debut last Fall, and one of the many reasons why is fans were quickly drawn to the dichotomy of the main character, Yuji Itadori. Because while Yuji himself is a heroic young man who's willing to put his life on the line to help those around him, he's also the semi-unwilling host for the most threatening villain of the series overall -- the oppressively powerful cursed spirit, Sukuna.

Because of Sukuna, Yuji has been dragged into a terrifying new world of monsters and even more powerful foes than he could ever expect to come across. Not only that, but he's got a huge target on his back from the very start considering he holds such a powerful cursed spirit inside of him. Sukuna has been an imposing figure the few times we have seen the spirit, and now artist @akemi101xoxo has given this spirit a fem twist that makes it all the imposing. Check it out below:

Sukuna continues to be a problem in Jujutsu Kaisen's anime run because although he has been much less active than in the first season now that he and Yuji have formed a mysterious contract, the other Jujutsu Sorcerors are very wary of him. In the current game against the Kyoto Jujutsu Tech sister school, Yuji has actually been made a target of the others as they're all vying to assassinate him in the chaos of the Kyoto Goodwill Event.

Sukuna might not be involved with the major fights for now, but his lingering presence casts a shadow over every fight and arc to come in the future of the anime. Because when Yuji's going to be put in dire straights, Sukuna's going to take this opportunity to take command of Yuji's body once more. And if it's anything like the last few times, that's going to be a problem.

But what do you think? What was your first impression of Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen's anime so far? How are you liking the dynamic between Sukuna and Yuji? Do you think we'll see Sukuna in action again before the first season ends?