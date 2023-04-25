Jujutsu Kaisen Nails Inumaki's Comeback in New Scene

The Jujutsu Kaisen manga has brought all of its remaining fighters back together for the climax of the Culling Game with its newest chapter, and that means the series absolutely nailed Toge Inumaki's big comeback with a fun new scene to help free Satoru Gojo from the Prison Realm! The newest chapters of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga have been hitting the Jujutsu Kaisen characters with one major loss after another as Kenjaku and Sukuna's plans for the Culling Game start kicking in, but the newest chapters of the series are readying everyone for a big comeback as they make their move.

Jujutsu Kaisen is now gearing for an even bigger final fight to come as the newest chapter of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga has officially freed Gojo from the confines of the Prison Realm ever since he was first trapped within it back in the Shibuya Incident arc, and Inumaki is naturally one of the fighters involved in bringing Gojo back. It was quite the welcome return as well as we have not seen him in action at all since the chaos of the Shibuya Incident.

#jjk221 inumaki yelling SALMON is the most unserious ass way to unseal gojo i'm crying pic.twitter.com/LxdCDNYR4g — abbie ★ (@biyuuji) April 20, 2023

Jujutsu Kaisen: Why Is Inumaki Back?

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 221 sees Yuji Itadori reuniting with the rest of his allies that had been scattered throughout the Culling Game's territories, and that includes Inumaki. Yuji and the others head to an open space to summon Gojo from the Prison Realm as they were worried about what he might do in a confined one, and Inumaki is the one who hilariously gives Hana Kurusu and Angel the cue to activate their power and unseal him. Shouting "Salmon!" with his megaphone, it was the perfect comeback.

Inumaki's also seen with a helmet protecting himself when the resulting unsealing results in a huge blast of light, but it's unnecessary as Gojo instantly heads to where Kenjaku and Sukuna are. Now it's time for an even bigger fight to come, and Inumaki will be one of the many fighters in the mix as the Culling Game comes to its end. It's just a matter of seeing what his role will be next.

