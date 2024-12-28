Jujutsu Kaisen’s Creator Leaves Encouraging Final Message to the Fans

The Jujutsu Kaisen manga released its Volumes 29 and 30 on December 25th, 2024. The manga reaches its conclusion with Sukuna’s defeat. After the brutal battle is over, the sorcerers strive to set the Jujutsu world anew. It wasn’t only Gojo’s lifelong dream but also a necessity since the corrupt elders were doing more harm than good. The manga volumes are currently available in Japanese and the English release date has yet to be announced. Both volumes include a special message from the creator. In Volume 29, Gege Akutami shares, “I came this far without knowing anything about colors.”

It’s no secret among fans that Gege is slightly colorblind. As an artist, he must have had his fair share of struggles in his career due to his color blindness. Hence, he acknowledges how far he has come despite not knowing anything about colors. Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the most popular series of recent times. It already has 100 million copies in circulation, which is a historic milestone. In Volume 30, he leaves a final message to his fans saying, “Someday, we’ll meet again.” The message is short but it hints at the mangaka returning with new projects in the future. Since the volumes aren’t available in English, @f9x00 shares the translation of the author’s comment in both volumes.

What’s Next For Jujutsu Kaisen’s Creator Gege Akutami?

Although the mangaka hasn’t specifically confirmed his next project, he has dropped a few hints along the way he will return with a new manga in the future. Jujutsu Kaisen is Akutami’s first serialized work. Given its massive popularity, fans will surely be more interested in his upcoming series as well. In an author’s note in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 271, Gege Akutami shared, “We’ve reached the end. Thank you all for your support!! I’ll keep doing my best with my future work.”

Additionally, he attended Jump Festa 2025 where JJK anime shared its first look at Season 3. Gege again teased his upcoming manga, “Once again, I’d like to thank you for your support of Jujutsu Kaisen these seven years. I hope to pay you all back as I prepare for my next challenge.” For all we know, the author could be already planning a new manga. The Jujutsu Kaisen manga has only recently ended, and paired with Akutami’s health issues, he’s finally getting a well-deserved break. The manga even went on a hiatus after Chapter 262 since he underwent surgery to remove his appendix.

Jujutsu Kaisen Volumes 29 and 30 are available on Shueisha’s official website but they will only be shipped in Japan. However, global fans can purchase Japanese versions on an online store CDJapan, which will ship the copies online. English and other translations will take at least a few months to be globally available. While you can read all the chapters on the official app of Manga Plus, it doesn’t include the volume extra illustrations and the final epilogue. Another perk of owning a copy is to have access to extra scenes Gege added in the story and new versions of the original drawing in Chapter 262, which he couldn’t draw properly because of his health.

