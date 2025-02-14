The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 Joins Valentine’s Day Fun With New Promo

The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 is one of the hottest shows of Winter 2025. The series introduces new characters and challenges that Maomao must overcome in the Inner Court. Although her relationship with Jinshi is steadily making progress, he is the only one clear about his feelings. Since Valentine’s Day is here, the anime joins in on the fun with an adorable promo featuring Maomao and her friend Xialna. The two have been friends ever since Maomao was sold as a servant girl after being kidnapped.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Valentine’s Day is a heartwarming holiday celebrated among couples or even loved ones. In Japan, it’s common for girls to make chocolates and share them with their friends and family. Valentine’s chocolates can also be used to express gratitude. Not only that, it’s a perfect way to confess to the guy they have a crush on. Since Maomao is skilled in making chocolates, or pretty much everything, she is teaching Xiaolan to celebrate the day. This adorable illustration was uploaded by the official website of The Apothecary Diaries’ anime.

TOHO

Anime Fans Are Treated With Delightful Illustrations on Valentine’s & Beyond

Just like other holidays or festivals such as Christmas or New Year’s, artists often promote their respective series during Valentine’s Day as well. It’s a popular romantic holiday in Japan and the stunning new artworks often catch the attention of anime and manga fans. Aside from The Apothecary Diaries, the creator of the popular shojo manga Yona of the Dawn also shares a gorgeous illustration of the series’ best couple Hak and Yona.

Additionally, Demon Slayer and Devil May Cry are celebrating the day with fun promos. Since Jujutsu Kaisen’s creator, Gege Akutami didn’t join in, TOHO stepped up and promoted the merch of one of the show’s best ships.

TOHO

What Is Happening in The Apothecary Diaries Season 2?

The season kicks off with Maomao trying to help ladies in the Inner Court learn how to read and write. She also finds a stray kitten whose appearance is quite unexpected. Cats don’t normally show up in the Inner Court, but she ends up taking care of it for Princess Lingli. Additionally, the Inner Court welcomes a caravan, a traveling group of traders, merchants, and workers who transport goods between regions or even different nations.

These caravans are important for trade and the exchange of goods, including clothing, spices, medicines, and rare ingredients. However, this time, the caravan is bigger than usual since two important envoys from a neighboring country visit them. They have been demanding to see the Moon Princess their grandfather told them stories about. He saw a beautiful woman dancing over fifty years ago, who turned out to be the owner of the Verdigris House.

Jinshi is in a bind trying to meet the expectations of the envoys as none of the women in the kingdom impress them enough to be considered the Moon Princess. Hence, Maomao again steps in to save the day with her plan to make Jinshi dress up as a woman. However, while they have crossed one hurdle, trouble is again lurking in the Inner Court as Maomao will soon find herself amid the palace politics and schemes.

Valentine’s Day illustration provided by the Official Website of The Apothecary Diaries’ anime.