Junji Ito Honored With Massive Achievement at the Eisner Awards

When it comes to discussing horror in the anime world, there is one name that has become synonymous with bumps in the night within the medium. For decades, Junji Ito has been creating tales of terror that have conquered both manga and anime alike, as stories like Uzumaki, Gyo, and Tomie have helped put the artist on the map. After spending so many years creating tales of terror, Ito is being honored with an induction into the Eisner Awards’ Hall of Fame and the creator has quite a bit to say about the major recognition for himself and his works.

Following the big announcement, Ito himself released a message regarding the major achievement “Hello, I’m Junji Ito, manga creator. At this time, I’d like to express my heartfelt gratitude for being inducted into the Eisner Hall of Fame. I first received the Eisner Award in 2019 for Frankenstein: Junji Ito Story Collection and again, later in total, four times, more than I deserve. Furthermore, to be inducted into the Hall of Fame is the greatest honor. This honor inspires me, though I don’t know how long I will continue being a manga artist, to continue for as long as I can, in a way that doesn’t rest on one’s laurels, to continue to strive to be a better creator.”

Junji Ito is Horror

Ito continued by thanking those who helped the artist receive this big honor, “I would like to thank the Selection Committee of the Eisner Awards, my readers who have continuously supported me, and the publishing community, for their longstanding support. A special thanks to Viz Media, with their wonderful designs of my book covers. Also, to the person who gave me the reason to become a manga artist, who sadly passed away last year at 88 years old, the great horror manga creator, Kazuo Umezz, and everyone who gave me the energy and motivation to create manga, I’d like to convey my deepest gratitude. Thank you very much for this honor!”

As Ito continues to create spooky manga, a new anime adaptation is on the way, focusing on the tales of terror spawned by the mangaka. Crimson was announced earlier this year as another haunted anime series, once again acting as an anthology that will adapt several different spooky stories. In the past, Ito’s anime has lived on Netflix and Crunchyroll, but Crimson’s house has yet to be confirmed. Despite quite a few stories already brought to the screen, there are plenty more that have yet to hit the anime world, so Crimson should have no problem when it comes to material. On top of anime, three live-action horror films based on Ito’s works are also being created by Fangoria Studios.

Want to stay in the know when it comes to the many spooky works of Junji Ito?