Junji Ito Wants Everyone to Check Out The Ghost Doesn’t Show Up

Junji Ito has proven himself time and again to be one of the greatest masters of horror not just in the manga industry, but in the entertainment industry overall. This fall, one of the biggest stories from the mangaka’s resume, Uzumaki, is set to receive its own anime adaptation on Cartoon Network’s Toonami. Adult Swim has teamed up with Production I.G. to animate this story for the first time and from what anime fans have seen so far, it might just be one of the greatest Junji Ito animes to date. Now, Ito himself has a new recommendation for fans who are looking for more of the supernatural in their manga choices.

To give you a brief breakdown of Junji Ito, the master of horror has spent decades creating horrific short stories that offer some of the most skin-crawling imagery and creepiest stories of any manga to date. In recent years, Ito has received some major anime adaptations with the likes of Gyo, The Junji Ito Collection, and Junji Ito’s Maniac: Japanese Tales of The Macabre. Unfortunately, many anime fans felt that the anime series were ultimately unable to capture the aesthetic of Ito’s artwork, a problem that doesn’t seem to be inherent in the upcoming Uzumaki story.

Junji Ito Gets Supernatural With New Recommendation

The Ghost Doesn’t Show Up is a relatively new manga series from Shounen Sunday. First beginning earlier this year, the series is made by artist Ruka Konoshima. While there has yet to be confirmation of an anime adaptation, if the manga keeps getting major recommends, it’s definitely within the realm of possibility.

If this is your first time hearing about The Ghost Doesn’t Show Up, don’t worry because we have a synopsis to fill you in on the spooky story. Here’s how the manga describes its creepy campfire tale, “Occult Youth Comedy about a lonely high school boy suffering from seeing creepy things that shouldn’t exist. He encounters an enthusiastic girl from the school’s occult research club who would die to see ghosts herself. Used to dealing with the burden of the supernatural all by himself, the boy might have finally found an unexpected ally in her. And possibly… a friend?”

