Junji Ito Fan Creates The Perfect Scary Anime Jack-O-Lantern

When you think of horror in anime, nine times out of ten, fans’ minds may wander to the work of the master of horror Junji Ito, who has spent decades creating short stories that have become synonymous with terrifying manga and skin-crawling stories around the world. Now, with the spooky season upon us and Halloween only a few weeks away, one super fan of Junji Ito has decided to create the perfect Jack-O-Lantern to celebrate the occasion by using a design that pays homage to one of Ito’s most talked-about stories, the Enigma of Amigura Fault.

The Enigma of Amigura Fault is, unfortunately, one of Ito’s biggest works that have yet to be adapted into an anime, though considering it’s a short story, it would be difficult to find a place for it to fit into the medium. First hitting the market as a short story at the end of Gyo in 2001, the terrifying short story follows two young women who are drawn to several mysterious, person-shaped holes in the side of the mountain that seems to beckon onlookers to enter them. With certain people entering their holes in the mountain, the story shows the originality of Ito’s horror and what the mangaka can accomplish with his art and storytelling capabilities.

Twitter User Silver Alethia shared this amazing Junji Ito inspired Jack-O-Lantern, with the homage to Enigma of Amigura Fault seeing a cut out of one of the horror mangaka’s panels from the spooky story that would make anyone suffering claustrophobia uncomfortable reading each page:

Though the Junji Ito Collection was an anthology series that collected several adaptations of Ito’s work throughout the years, it did not cover the creepy story of Amigara Fault, though fans cannot wait for the upcoming adaptation of Uzumaki, which will air on Toonami in the fall of 2022. While there have been rumors that a new Junji Ito anime is currently in the works, little details have been released when it comes to this mysterious series.

What do you think of this Junji Ito-inspired Jack-O-Lantern? Do you want to see the Enigma of Amigura Fault brought into the world of anime?