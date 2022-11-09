Junji Ito Launches Spooky Clothes Collection

Junji Ito remains the premier name when it comes to horror anime and manga, releasing numerous stories over his artistic career that send shivers down anime fans' spines. While the horror mangaka has taken the opportunity to place his artwork on articles of clothing before, this latest line might be one of the spookiest as a new line of attire focusing on Uzumaki has landed. The spooky season might have come and gone this year, but the horror remains eternal.

Uzumaki first hit the scene as a scary manga series in 1998, covering the tale of a town that finds itself falling under a curse in which an obsession with spirals began reverberating through both its citizens and its environment. With this curse taking unique forms such as re-animating a corpse with a spring for legs, transforming people into slugs, and even allowing street toughs to take control of tornadoes beneath their feet. While Adult Swim's anime adaptation has been delayed as a result of production issues related to the coronavirus pandemic, the footage released by Toonami has had fans taking note of the series that might just be the closest to Junji Ito's original vision.

The Master of Scares, Mr. Ito

The clothing producers at Culture Fly have released a number of new articles of attire depicting some of the creepiest creations that sprang from his most popular series, Uzumaki, which is set to potentially be the best anime adaptation that sprang from his past works in the manga world:

Maybe you shouldn't try ignoring the voices and buy our #Uzumaki tees! All sizes and styles are limited. Buy now: https://t.co/vtTybgcfbg pic.twitter.com/opxwAi7GXf — CultureFly (@shopculturefly) November 6, 2022

While Uzumaki might be one of Ito's biggest stories, the mangaka has unleashed numerous campfire tales throughout the years. Some of which are set to be brought to life via Netflix's Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre, which will arrive early next year for streaming subscribers. Adapting such spine-chilling stories as The Hanging Balloons, Ice Cream Trunk, and Where The Sandman Dwells to name a few, Ito has earned his place as an anime master of horror more than a few times over.

What is your favorite story from the mangaka's history? Which anime project following Junji Ito are you most looking forward to between Uzumaki and Maniac?