Kagurabachi’s Shonen Jump Hiatus Might End Earlier Than Expected

Kagurabachi surprised fans when it announced earlier this Summer that it would be taking a surprise hiatus, but a new update might reveal that it could be coming back from its break much sooner than fans had expected. Takeru Hokazono’s Kagurabachi franchise has been having a great year. Not only has the series revealed that a new anime adaptation is now in the works for a launch next year, but the manga is now working through its highly anticipated second phase with an arc giving fans a fuller look at its world history.

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Kagurabachi kicked off a surprise hiatus earlier this June as Shueisha’s editorial department revealed that the series would be taking an extended break over the Summer for the better of Hokazono’s health. Previously revealing that the series would be returning “sometime” in August, it seems like this hiatus might actually be coming to an end at the end of July with a new schedule update from Viz Media as they tease a new chapter is coming 13 days from the time of this writing.

Kagurabachi Hiatus Could Be Ending Later This Month

Courtesy of Shueisha

According to the newest schedule update from Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library, the next chapter of Kagurabachi will be hitting on Monday, July 27th. Shuesha’s MangaPlus service has not revealed any potential date for the manga’s return, so we’ll have to see whether or not if this is the case. When the series first went on hiatus, Shueisha revealed a potential August return for the manga series but were not quite clear on when exactly that would be. So this would be an even earlier return for the series than expected.

“I’ll be taking a small break,” Kagurabachi series creator Takeru Hokazono stated when the manga first went on hiatus. “Please wait patiently while I work on making Kagurabachi even better!” The series left things off on a pretty big cliffhanger when it went on hiatus too. With the manga now revealing the past events of the Seitei War with a huge flashback, fans are on the verge of seeing how the Enchanted Blades were forged for the first time. If it indeed comes back this month, we’re going to be thrown right back into it.

Kagurabachi Anime Announced for Spring 2027

©Takeru Hokazono/SHUEISHA,Project Kagurabachi

Kagurabachi will be making its full anime debut next April as part of the Spring 2027 anime schedule, and it will be streaming with Crunchyroll when it hits in Japan. Tetsuya Takeuchi will be directing the new anime for Cypic with Keigo Sasaki providing the character designs, but more concrete details about its production staff and potential release date will be revealed at a later time. Especially as the anime kicks off a world tour for its premiere episode.

Kagurabachi will be showing off the first episode of the anime at special events through the course of the rest of the year, and early reactions from the fans have been absolutely positive. The first members of the voice cast confirmed for the anime thus far include Taihi Kimura as Chihiro Rokuhira, Tomokazu Seki as Kunishige Rokuhira, and Katsuyuki Konishi as Togo Shiba, and fans have been responding well to what has been showcased from each of them. But we’ll see more soon.

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