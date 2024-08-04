Kagurabachi Cliffhanger Announces New Manga Arc

Kagurabachi hasn’t even been out for a year at this point, but its reputation speaks for itself. The sword-fighting series is leading the latest era of Shonen Jump, after all. With two arcs to its name, Kagurabachi has just begun, and the manga’s latest update confirms a third arc is coming for the series.

The news comes courtesy of Kagurabachi chapter 44 as the release just went live. It is there fans watched as Chihiro finished his time with the Rakuziachi auction. Now, our hero has another problem on hand as the Kamunabi is breathing down his neck, and the next arc of Kagurabachi will follow Chihiro as he handles the threat.

After all, the latest chapter of Kagurabachi ends with an editor’s note that confirms the new arc. “The decision that has been laid forth – A new arc begins next issue,” Shonen Jump revealed. So, it looks like the Kamunabi is about to give Chihiro his next big adventure.

For those unfamiliar with the Kamunabi, the group has been playing between Chihiro and the Hishaku since the manga began. Chihiro is on a journey to regain the Enchanted Blades that the Hishaku murdered his father to steal. As for the Kamunabi, the government-approved sect is looking to maintain peace in Japan by collecting all the Enchanted Blades. As such, Chihiro and the Hishaku are on its hit list. We’ve seen our hero face off with the Kamunabi a few times, but now, Chihiro wants to strike a deal with Hiyuki Kagari.

After all, Chihiro is down to join the Kamunabi if given the chance. The way he sees it, the two groups are working towards the same goal, but you can bet Chihiro is going to rub the organization the wrong way. It is inevitable at this point.

If you are not caught up with Kagurabachi‘s current arcs, you can find the manga on the Shonen Jump app. So for more info on the hit series, you can read its official synopsis below:

“Young Chihiro spends his days training under his famous swordsmith father. One day he hopes to become a great sword-maker himself. The goofy father and the serious son–they thought these days would last forever. But suddenly, tragedy strikes. A dark day soaked in blood. Chihiro and his blade now live only for revenge. Epic sword battle action!”

What do you make of this latest Kagurabachi update?