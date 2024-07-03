Kagurabachi Earns Major Endorsement From Naruto Creator

Kagurabachi is gearing up for the manga’s next volume release in Japan, and Naruto’s original creator has shared a major endorsement for the new series! Kagurabachi has been taking over the pages of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine even before the manga made its official debut last Fall, and over the months has only gotten bigger with each new chapter. Takeru Hokazono’s manga series has already earned endorsements from famed creators such as My Hero Academia‘s Kohei Horikoshi and more. But now the franchise has garnered another major endorsement from one of Shonen Jump’s biggest legends.

Kagurabachi‘s third volume will be hitting store shelves beginning on July 4th in Japan, and with it Naruto series creator Masashi Kishimoto has shared a special recommendation for the series for fans. Praising Hokazono’s talent and style (as translated by @brkagurabachi on X), Kishimoto is sure fans will love Kagurabachi, “There is power and emotion in the pictures that turn over and captivate you. This talent, this style, is what manga fans love.” Check out how the volume will look on shelves below!

How to Catch Up With Kagurabachi

Takeru Hokazono’s original Kagurabachi manga series currently has nearly 40 chapters under its belt as of the time of this publication, and is likely not going to end any time soon given how highly Shueisha speaks of it thus far. If you wanted to check out the manga as it releases, you can find the newest chapters online for free with either Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library or Shueisha’s MangaPlus service (and the entire back catalog with a paid subscription). New chapters are released on a weekly basis, and the first physical volume will be getting an English language release in the United States later this Fall.

As for what to expect from this new manga that’s been taking over Weekly Shonen Jump magazine with each new chapter, Kagurabachi is teased as such, “Young Chihiro spends his days training under his famous swordsmith father. One day he hopes to become a great sword-maker himself. The goofy father and the serious son–they thought these days would last forever. But suddenly, tragedy strikes. A dark day soaked in blood. Chihiro and his blade now live only for revenge. Epic sword battle action!”

As for the Naruto franchise, new chapters of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex are available to read with Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library and Shueisha’s MangaPlus service as well.