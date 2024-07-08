Kagurabachi Reaches Record Rank at Weekly Shonen Jump

Kagurabachi continues to be massively popular as the manga has reached a new top spot within the pages of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine! Kagurabachi has been a runaway success for Shueisha even before the first chapter of Takeru Hokazono’s manga made its debut last Fall, and that fervor from fans has only continued to build with each new chapter that has been released. While the series has been popular with fans in the West, there’s also been the lingering question of how well it’s actually doing in the magazine and whether or not it will get to continue to tell its story.

That might be changing, however, as Kagurabachi has reached the top spot in the latest issue of Weekly Shonen Jump’s table of contents. It’s the first series available to read in the latest issue, and that’s a pretty big deal. While this does not always indicate a level of popularity over some of the other manga releases, this top spot means that Shueisha’s editors are choosing to lead off with Kagurabachi to draw fans into buying the magazine. So it’s a pretty great sign of how strong Kagurabachi is doing with the editors.

How to Read Kagurabachi Manga

Takeru Hokazono’s original Kagurabachi manga series currently has 40 chapters under its belt as of the time of this publication, and is likely not going to end any time soon given how highly Shueisha speaks of it thus far. If you wanted to check out the manga as it releases, you can find the newest chapters online for free with either Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library or Shueisha’s MangaPlus service (and the entire back catalog with a paid subscription). New chapters are released on a weekly basis, and the first physical volume will be getting an English language release in the United States later this Fall.

As for what to expect from this new manga that’s been taking over Weekly Shonen Jump magazine with each new chapter, Kagurabachi is teased as such, “Young Chihiro spends his days training under his famous swordsmith father. One day he hopes to become a great sword-maker himself. The goofy father and the serious son–they thought these days would last forever. But suddenly, tragedy strikes. A dark day soaked in blood. Chihiro and his blade now live only for revenge. Epic sword battle action!”