Kagurabachi Introduces a Fiery New Villain

Kagurabachi is now firing up with its third major arc as Chihiro Rokuhira has already gotten into a big new fight, and the newest chapter of the series has introduced a fiery and powerful looking new weapon meant to counter the Enchanted Blades! Kagurabachi recently ended the vs. Sojo arc with Chihiro's victory, but it ultimately put a huge target on his back. Not only does he possess an Enchanted Blade that the Kamunabi were unaware of, but he's also hidden Cloud Gouger somewhere after defeating Sojo. As he continues to seek out the next blade, he's going to have to take out some big foes.

With the Kamunabi seeking out to take out Chihiro and claim his two Enchanted Blades for themselves, they assigned it to a mysterious new fighter named Hiyuki Kagari. They also cleared him to use something called the "Flame Bone," which was revealed to be a powerful elemental weapon that brings him to the level of the Enchanted Blades as seen in the newest chapter. As Hiyuki is now confronting Chihiro in this fiery new way, we'll soon see just how big of a threat this new fighter is.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Kagurabachi: Chihiro vs. Hiyuki Begins

Kagurabachi Chapter 20 sees Chirhiro teaming up with a surprising new ally to seek out the Sazanami family auction, and it's explained to Chihiro that Hiyuki is using a weapon called the "Flame Bone of the Starving." Using what is described as powers beyond sorcery on par with the Enchanted Blades, Hiyuki traps Chihiro within a space where the two of them absolutely need to fight to advance. Hiyuki then strikes Chihiro with the Flame Bone, and while Chihiro is able to block it, Hiyuki refuses to relent.

He wants Chihiro to give up the Enchanted Blades because he knows just how dangerous of weapons they can really be, and after everything Sojo did with Cloud Gouger, Hiyuki is much more intent on taking them from Chihiro. But as the chapter ends and the fight between the two begins in full, we'll soon see just how much more power this Flame Bone weapon is truly capable of against an Enchanted Blade.

