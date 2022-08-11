Kaguya-sama: Love Is War Teases a Big Wedding in Special Cameo

In the world of rom-com manga, there are popular series and then there is Kaguya-sama: Love is War. The hit series is one of the biggest of the entire industry, and its popular anime has only brought more readers to the table. As its finale looms in the distance, all eyes are on Kaguya-sama's stars as their arcs come to a close. And now, a huge cameo has teased the future awaiting Kaguya Shinomiya.

The update went live just recently as Oshi no Ko released a special new chapter. The series, which is overseen by the creator of Kaguya-sama, slipped in a special cameo for keen-eyed fans. But in this cute update, Kaguya Shinomiya is known better as Kaguya Shirogane.

An Adult Kaguya from "Kaguya-Sama: Love Is War" recently made an appearance in the Special Chapter of "Oshi no Ko" under the alias Shirogane Kaguya indicating the two of them are now married.



Both series are written by Akasaka pic.twitter.com/2wT4g3xj2s — Anime News And Facts (@AniNewsAndFacts) August 10, 2022

Yup, that is right. This new chapter showcases an older version of Kaguya, and she seems to be married to Miyuki. So if you need to take a minute to fangirl, we totally understand.

Given the series' shared creator, the manga fandom is geeking out about the Kaguya cameo and what it means for the character. Oshi no Ko has hinted at its connection to Kaguya-sama several times before, but this is the most direct reference fans have been given. The fact that is reveals Kaguya is married to Miyuki only makes it that much wilder, so netizens are eager to see how Akasaka wraps their hit rom-com in light of this cameo.

At this point, there is no word on when the exact finale of Kaguya-sama will drop, but Akasaka promised the manga was nearing its endgame. The same thing cannot be said about the anime, however. Kaguya-sama wrapped its third season this year, and reports have confirmed a follow-up anime is in the works.

What do you make of this wild Kaguya-sama cameo? Are you excited to see how the hit rom-com wraps? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.