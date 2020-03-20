Kaguya-sama: Love is War Season 2 Drops New Trailer

Aka Akasama’s Kaguya-sama: Love is War was one of the most well received anime of 2019, even earning a Crunchyroll Anime Awards for Best Ending and Best Couple, but since it first released during the Winter 2019 season it’s been relatively quiet. But thankfully a second season was not only confirmed to be returning for the Spring 2020 anime wave, but that it will be debuting April 11th in Japan. With its premiere so close, Kaguya-sama: Love is War showed off a brand new trailer teasing much of what’s to come from the new season and new batch of characters.

With a much fuller look than the previously released teaser trailer, this new trailer dropped through Kaguya-sama: Love is War’s official Twitter account reveals our first look at new characters such as Miko Iino in motion. Not only that, it seems by some of the footage in this trailer that some of the moments skipped over in the first season will be getting adapted in the second one.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It was previously confirmed that Miyu Tomita will be providing the voice of Miko Iino, and Rina Hidaka will be voicing Kobachi Osaragi. They’ll be joining the previously confirmed returning cast of cast Aoi Koga as Kaguya Shinomiya, Makoto Furukawa as Miyuki Shirogane, Konomi Kohara as Chika Fujiwara, and Ryota Suzuki as Yu Ishigami.

There are still a few details for the new season left unconfirmed as of this writing such as an official English language release or episode order, but those should be revealed over the next couple of weeks as we get closer to its launch in Japan. Are you excited to see Kaguya-sama: Love is War’s second season? What are you hoping to see make its way from the manga this time around? What did you think of the first season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!