Kaguya-sama: Love is War Releases New Season 3 Trailer With Crunchyroll

Kaguya-sama: Love is War is coming to Crunchyroll for the third season of the anime, and has shared a new trailer to celebrate! The second season taking on Aka Akasaka’s original manga series was such a hit with fans that it was no surprise to find that a third season was already in the works. After another two years of waiting, the third season is finally coming our way and fans will get to see the next crucial step of this romantic saga. Now it’s one step closer as the third season will soon be making its premiere with Crunchyroll.

Following the first two seasons of the anime, the third season of the anime is officially titled Kaguya-sama: Love is War -Ultra Romantic-. Premiering on April 8th with Crunchyroll, the streaming service has officially released a new trailer for the third season that gives some of the prior promotional footage materials for the season some English subtitles. As the franchise readies for its return for new episodes, you can check out the new trailer released by Crunchyroll below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Kaguya-sama: Love is War -Ultra Romantic- features a returning staff and cast with director Mamoru Hatekeyama returning to direct the new season for A-1 Pictures, and the returning cast includes the likes of Aoi Koga as Kaguya Shinomiya, Makoto Furukawa as Miyuki Shirogane, Konomi Kohara as Chika Fujiwara, Ryota Suzuki as Yu Ishigami, Yuki Takada as Rei Onodera, Miyu Tomita as Miko Iino, Yumiri Hanamori as Ai Hayasaka, Momo Asakura as Nagisa Kashiwagi, Rina Hidaka as Kobachi Osaragi, Taku Yashiro as Kashiwagi’s boyfriend, and Yutaka Aoyama as the Narrator.

Crunchyroll officially describes Kaguya-sama: Love is War -Ultra Romantic- as such, “Shuchiin Academy—an elite school where the most gifted students flock to. It is also where its Student Council brought together Vice President Kaguya Shinomiya and President Miyuki Shirogane. While everyone expected a speedy courtship and agreed that the two geniuses would make the perfect couple, the pair, it seems, has too much pride to confess their true feelings for one another! ‘By what means shall I make the other confess?’ The two remain fully committed in devising a highly cerebral strategy in this cunning war of love… Will they take their relationship to the next level by the final day of Shuchiin Academy’s culture festival!?”

What do you think? Are you excited to see Kaguya-sama: Love is War return with a new season? Will you be tuning into Crunchyroll when the new episodes kick off next month? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!