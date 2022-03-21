Kaguya-sama: Love is War to Premiere Season 3 Early at Special U.S. Event

Kaguya-sama: Love is War will finally be returning for its third season next month, and Aniplex of America has announced a special premiere in the United States where fans will get a chance to start the new episodes before anyone else! The second season of the anime for Aka Akasaka’s original manga series was just as much of a success with fans as the first season did, so it was no surprise to see that there were already plans in place to bring the anime back for a third. Now that this new season is set to debut during the Spring 2022 anime schedule, and Aniplex is going all out to celebrate!

Aniplex of America has announced that they will be hosting the premiere of Kaguya-sama: Love is War -Ultra Romantic- on April 2nd with special screenings in Los Angeles at the Aratani Theatre and at Japan Society in New York. Tickets go on sale beginning March 22nd, and will be running interested fans $15 USD for general admission and a premium $35 USD ticket which comes with early admission and a special tote bag. The premiere will be of the third season’s first episode (with Japanese audio and English subtitles) and feature a special talk show with members of the cast.

Aniplex of America officially describes Kaguya-sama: Love is War -Ultra Romantic- as such, “Shuchiin Academy—an elite school where the most gifted students flock to. It is also where its Student Council brought together Vice President Kaguya Shinomiya and President Miyuki Shirogane. While everyone expected a speedy courtship and agreed that the two geniuses would make the perfect couple, the pair, it seems, has too much pride to confess their true feelings for one another! ‘By what means shall I make the other confess?’ The two remain fully committed in devising a highly cerebral strategy in this cunning war of love… Will they take their relationship to the next level by the final day of Shuchiin Academy’s culture festival!?”

Kaguya-sama: Love is War -Ultra Romantic- features a returning staff and cast with director Mamoru Hatekeyama returning to direct the new season for A-1 Pictures, and the returning cast includes the likes of Aoi Koga as Kaguya Shinomiya, Makoto Furukawa as Miyuki Shirogane, Konomi Kohara as Chika Fujiwara, Ryota Suzuki as Yu Ishigami, Yuki Takada as Rei Onodera, Miyu Tomita as Miko Iino, Yumiri Hanamori as Ai Hayasaka, Momo Asakura as Nagisa Kashiwagi, Rina Hidaka as Kobachi Osaragi, Taku Yashiro as Kashiwagi’s boyfriend, and Yutaka Aoyama as the Narrator.

