Kaiju No. 8 Sparks Backlash With Narumi’s First Appearance

Every shonen series has a top dog. From Dragon Ball‘s Goku to Levi from Attack on Titan, the cycle never ends. Over the years, anime fans have met tons of prodigal warriors, and Kaiju No. 8 has its own. At the end of season one, the series brought Gen Narumi to the screen at long last, but his debut did not go as expected.

So be warned! There are spoilers below for the season one finale of Kaiju No. 8. You have been warned!

This spring, Kaiju No. 8 went live under Production I.G., and the anime became a fast hit. Fans tuned in each week as Kafka began working with the Defense Force all while exploring his kaiju powers. By the season’s end, fans were on edge as they prepared to meet Gen Narumi, but netizens did not expect his character design to look so… rough.

As you can see in the slides below, the reactions to Narumi’s anime debut are nothing short of hilarious. The character may be Japan’s Strongest Anti-Kaiju Combatant, but he has a long way to go so far as his design is confirmed. We are sure the anime team will shore up Narumi’s aesthetic in season two, but given the character’s hype, fans were expecting more from his launch. But hey, Kaiju No. 8 has plenty of time left to get it right.

If you are not caught up with Kaiju No. 8, the anime is easy to check out. The series made history by streaming on X (Twitter) in time with Japan, and of course, the show is available on Crunchyroll. So for those wanting to know more about the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

“With the highest kaiju-emergence rates in the world, Japan is no stranger to attack by deadly monsters. Enter the Japan Defense Force, a military organization tasked with the neutralization of kaiju. Kafka Hibino, a kaiju-corpse cleanup man, has always dreamed of joining the force. But when he gets another shot at achieving his childhood dream, he undergoes an unexpected transformation. How can he fight kaiju now that he’s become one himself?!”

What do you make of Gen’s anime debut? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!

How Could You???

How in the World??

We Love No Matter What

It’s a Choice

Did Him Dirty…

Off the Charts

What Did They Do??

So, So Sorry