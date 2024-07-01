Kaiju No. 8 Spin-Off to End After Six Months

Kaiju No. 8's anime recently came to its end, and now it's spinoff manga will be doing the same in just a little under two more weeks! Kaiju No. 8 has been a massive hit with Shueisha's Jump+ app since it kicked off its run back in 2020, and that popularity went to a whole new level thanks to the successful launch of its anime adaptation earlier this Spring. But the year started off strong overall as Kaiju No. 8's manga actually started to release a spinoff series exploring more members of the Defense Force with stories we didn't see in the original.

Kaiju No. 8: B-Side is an official spin-off manga series with a story from original creator Naoya Matsumoto and Keiji Ando, and illustrated by Kentaro Hidano. This spin-off manga released its first chapter back in January 2024, and it's now been confirmed that Chapter 12 will serve as the grand finale of the spin-off manga when it releases with Jump+ in Japan on July 12th (and July 11th with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library in North America). So this makes it a six month run for its duration!

(Photo: Cover art for Kaiju No. 8: B-Side Chapter 11 - Shueisha)

What Is Kaiju No. 8: B-Side?

Kaiju No. 8: B-Side has used its chapters so far to showcase more of the side characters who don't get the main story focus in the original series like Soshiro Hoshina, and most recently, Gen Narumi. The final chapters of this spin-off have been fleshing out more of Narumi's past, and Chapter 11 even teased with its cliffhanger an explanation behind one of Narumi's abilities seen in the main series. It had teased that the final chapter would be next, but now it's been confirmed to be the case.

As for Kaiju No. 8 itself, you can find its chapters with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library or Shueisha's MangaPlus service. If the anime is more your speed, you can now find its episodes streaming with Crunchyroll (with a sequel now in the works). They tease the anime as such, "In a world plagued by creatures known as Kaiju, Kafka Hibino aspired to enlist in The Defense Force. He makes a promise to enlist with his childhood friend, Mina Ashiro. Soon, life takes them in separate ways. While employed cleaning up after Kaiju battles, Kafka meets Reno Ichikawa. Reno's determination to join The Defense Force reawakens Kafka's promise to join Mina and protect humanity."