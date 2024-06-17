Kaiju No. 8 Anime Dub Delays Final Episodes

Kaiju No. 8's anime is nearing the final episode of its debut season, and the English dub release has announced it will be delaying the final two episodes of the season! Kaiju No. 8 reached the climax of the Raid on Tachikawa Base arc with the newest episode of the series. Kafka Hibino and the rest of his company had defeated the surprising attack launched by Kaiju No. 10, and the fight came to an end with an even more explosive event. But for Kafka, he's now in much more dire straits than ever before as the first season draws to a close.

Kaiju No. 8 will be ending its first season with 12 episodes under its belt, and that means it will have two more episodes before it ends this Spring. While the series thus far has been maintaining a simultaneous release for both the Japanese and English dubbed versions around the world each week, the Simuldub for Kaiju No. 8's final two episodes will be delayed. An official announcement for the anime announced that the dubs for Episode 11 and 12 will be delayed two weeks from their previously scheduled time.

Attention, Kaiju No. 8 fans!



The simuldub of Kaiju No. 8 episodes 11 & 12 will be delayed.



The dub of episode 11 will now be available on July 6th at 8AM PT, and episode 12 will be available on July 13th at 8AM PT. We appreciate your patience! pic.twitter.com/O8OO1jbHgz — KAIJU NO. 8 (@KaijuNo8_O_EN) June 17, 2024

Kaiju No. 8 Dub Episode 11 and 12 Release Date

It has been announced that the English dub release for Kaiju No. 8 Episode 11 is now scheduled to air on July 6th at 8AM PST (which is two weeks from its originally scheduled drop on June 22nd). Kaiju No. 8 Episode 12 will then air on July 13th at 8AM PST (which would have initially aired on June 29th). It's not a huge delay considering the wait for English dubbed episodes for other releases, and the fact it's been on such a fast paced release track already, so thankfully there's a new schedule in place for the final episodes.

If you watched to check out Kaiju No. 8's Japanese releases as it airs, Kaiju No. 8 is now streaming its new episodes live on Saturday mornings at 7:00AM PST around the world with both X and Crunchyroll. The episodes are then available for on-demand streaming with Crunchyroll shortly after, and you can currently catch up with the first ten episodes of the Simuldub release there as well.

Kaiju No. 8 has yet to announced whether or not there will be a Season 2, but considering its popularity this Spring, it's highly likely.