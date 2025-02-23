Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 Hypes Returning Characters With Special Promos

Kaiju No. 8 will be making its comeback with new episodes later this year, and the anime is getting its characters ready for their returns with some special promos. Kaiju No. 8 made its debut last year as one of the biggest new releases of the past year overall, so it was no surprise to find out that there were already plans to continue the series with a second season when the first came to an end. As fans grew attached to Kafka Hibino and the other characters in the first season, it’s time to see them come back for more.

Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 is currently slated to make its return to screens later this Summer, and Kafka and the other key characters will be making their returns with the coming episodes. To better prepare fans for the anime’s return that will be kicking off in Japan soon enough, Kaiju No. 8 has shared some special new promos highlighting Kafka Hibino, Reno Ichikawa, and Mina Ashiro with new character art not seen from the first season. You can check them out below.

New character visual reveal! 🔥



Kafka is ready for action in #KaijuNo8 Season 2!



Stay tuned for more news coming soon! pic.twitter.com/UmppH0yXuu — KAIJU NO. 8 (@KaijuNo8_O_EN) February 21, 2025

Mina is taking aim for #KaijuNo8 season 2! 💥 pic.twitter.com/0IqDVBeLj4 — KAIJU NO. 8 (@KaijuNo8_O_EN) February 22, 2025

What’s Next for Kaiju No. 8?

Kaiju No. 8 is currently scheduled to debut some time this July as part of the Summer 2025 anime schedule, but a concrete release date has yet to be announced. The anime will be returning ahead of this with some special new projects. A special compilation movie for the anime’s first season will be screening across select theaters in Japan beginning on March 28th, but will only be available for three weeks. An international release date for this compilation has yet to be announced as of the time of this publication either.

This new compilation will also include the premiere of a brand new episode titled “Hoshina’s Day Off”. Featuring a story from Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma creator Yuto Tsukuda, and a script written by Yuichiro Kido, this special episode will feature Reno Ichikawa and Soshiro Hoshina on a day off outside of all of the chaos fans saw in the first season and everything that will be coming in the second season. It’s going to be an intense affair, so this might be one of the last times they actually get to relax.

TOHO Animation

Where to Watch Kaiju No. 8 Ahead of Season 2

If you wanted to go back and watch Kaiju No. 8 before Season 2 premieres later this Summer, there are plenty of ways to do so. You can find the first season of the series now streaming with Crunchyroll and Hulu with both English and Japanese language dubs available. If you wanted to read ahead in Naoya Matsumoto’s original manga instead, you can find the latest chapters completely for free with Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library or Shueisha’s MangaPlus service. As of now, streaming plans for Season 2 have yet to be confirmed.

The anime is teased as such, “The story revolves around Kafka Hibino, a 32-year-old longing to join The Defense Force and make good on his promise to a childhood friend, Mina Ashiro. He befriends a new coworker Reno Ichikawa, while cleaning up Kaiju remains, whose determination to join The Defense Force inspires Kafka to fulfill his childhood promise to pass the entrance exam and join Mina to protect humanity. When a small Kaiju burrows itself inside Kafka, he gains superhuman strength and powers fit for fighting Kaiju. He works to earn the trust of his human teammates, defeat increasingly powerful Kaiju, and keep the world safe.”