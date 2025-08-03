Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 Goes Full Attack on Titan With New Episode

Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 is currently airing, continuing the events of the first season, where Hibino Kafka’s identity as Kaiju No. 8 was revealed. After proving he is still human and not controlled by a Kaiju, it became clear that Kafka would play a key role in the battles ahead, especially against Kaiju No. 9, who is far more intelligent and has been disguising himself as a human to better understand and counter human strategies. The new season introduces the strongest unit of the Defense Force, the First Division, which Kafka and Kikoru join. As the confrontation with Kaiju No. 9 begins, Kafka’s abilities are put to the test.

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, just as Kafka comes face-to-face with Kaiju No. 9 and prepares to transform, he finds himself unable to do so. At a time when Kaiju No. 8’s power is needed most, the situation turns dire, forcing Kikoru to fight Kaiju No. 9 with everything she has. Though Kafka’s inability to transform is initially unclear, it’s later revealed in the latest episode that he is held back by fear, specifically, the fear of losing control and endangering his comrades. He eventually overcomes this fear with the support of his friends, a moment reminiscent of how Eren Yeager in Attack on Titan was able to push past his own struggles with transformation.

Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 Inhabits Eren’s Struggle With His Titan Transformations

Image Courtesy of Production I.G

Attack on Titan, especially in its early episodes, focused heavily on Eren’s struggle after gaining the ability to transform into a Titan. Following the first major incident, where Eren’s power is revealed and he’s tasked with sealing the hole in the wall caused by the Armored Titan in the Shiganshina District, he fails to maintain control after transforming, causing chaos instead. In this critical moment, it is his friends, especially Armin, who help him regain his senses. A similar situation unfolds in the latest episode of Kaiju No. 8, where Kafka is unable to act when the Defense Force is relying on him.

It is thanks to his friend Kikoru, who, notably, is also blonde like Armin, that Kafka overcomes his internal struggle and steps up, once again proving his worth as Kaiju No. 8. It’s important to note that this moment isn’t the only scene in Kaiju No. 8 that may draw inspiration from Attack on Titan. The series shares many parallels with Attack on Titan, especially in its protagonists and their abilities to transform into monsters that both despise. Beyond that, both series depict monstrous threats to humanity, and in response, humans form specialized units equipped with advanced gear to combat these dangers. For these reasons, Kaiju No. 8 can reasonably be considered a spiritual successor to Attack on Titan, and fans can expect to see more moments that echo the acclaimed series in the upcoming episodes of Kaiju No. 8.