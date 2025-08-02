Kaiju No. 8 Creator Celebrates New Season 2 Episode With Special Sketch

Kaiju No. 8 is now powering through its second season as part of the ongoing Summer 2025 anime schedule, and the creator behind it all is celebrating the release of Episode 3 with an epic new schedule. Kaiju No. 8 has gone through a major Summer as not only did the anime come back for a second season of episodes, but the original manga has ended its official run after several years as well. Kaiju No. 8 is going through some massive change, and it’s likely going to be even more as the rest of the Summer continues with new releases.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 is going to be airing its new episodes through the Summer, and has some big things planned as it continues to adapt Matsumoto’s original manga series. Kaiju No. 8 is really only getting started with the new season’s major battles as Kafka Hibino and the others now need to deal with Kaiju No. 9. With the release of Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 Episode 3, original series creator Naoya Matsumoto has shared a cool new sketch with fans on social media. You can check it out below.

How to Watch Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 Episode 3

Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 Episode 3 is titled “The Strongest Division,” and the synopsis for the episode teases it as such, “Kaiju No. 9 appears for the third time, splitting in two and overwhelming the Defense Force.” If you wanted to check out the episode now that it has released in Japan, you can now find it streaming with Crunchyroll in both English and Japanese language audio. The anime is planned for a shorter run than with the first season of the series, but there’s still likely going to be a massive hit with fans.

Kaiju No. 8′s special “Hoshina’s Day Off” episode and the Kaiju No. 8: Mission Recon movie are also going to be available to watch with Crunchyroll, and the two were released in between the events of the anime’s first two seasons. It’s all about to get more fierce for Kafka and the others moving forward, and it means that he’s going to need to push more of his power while trying to keep himself in check. But at the same time, the First Division is showing off everything they’re capable of.

As for what the anime is about overall, Kaiju No. 8 is teased as such, “The story revolves around Kafka Hibino, a 32-year-old longing to join The Defense Force and make good on his promise to a childhood friend, Mina Ashiro. He befriends a new coworker Reno Ichikawa, while cleaning up Kaiju remains, whose determination to join The Defense Force inspires Kafka to fulfill his childhood promise to pass the entrance exam and join Mina to protect humanity. When a small Kaiju burrows itself inside Kafka, he gains superhuman strength and powers fit for fighting Kaiju. He works to earn the trust of his human teammates, defeat increasingly powerful Kaiju, and keep the world safe.”