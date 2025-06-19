Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 Releases Action-Packed First Trailer

Kaiju No. 8‘s second season is fast approaching its summer release date, and fans now have their best look yet at Kafka Hibino, Reno Ichikawa, and the rest of the Kaiju Defense Force back in action. Based on the manga by Naoya Matsumoto, Kaiju No. 8‘s first season debuted in June 2024. Fans have only had to wait just over 12 months for the hit shonen series’ second season. But that still feels like a lifetime to many. Thankfully, the first full trailer for Season 2 is here to make the wait more bearable.

Kaiju No. 8 is set in a world where, as you might have guessed from the title, giant Kaiju attacks have become commonplace, leading to the creation of the Kaiju Defense Force. Kafka Hibino has always had dreams of joining the Defense Force, but, as he’s now in his mid-30s, he’s almost past the age limit and has one last chance to get in. But his chances increase exponentially when he mysteriously inhabits the powers of one of the most dangerous kaiju in the world. There was a lot to love about Season 1 of Kaiju No. 8, and the new trailer has the entire fan base hyped for what’s in store in Season 2.

Kaiju No. 8 Reveals a Gorgeous Season 2 Trailer

The new trailer for Kaiju No. 8‘s second season teases even more groundshaking action than before. Production I.G. is back animating the sophomore season, and it looks more beautiful than ever. The entire Defense Force crew, including Kafka, Reno, Mina, Soshira, and Kikoru, is all ready to bring the fight to the mysterious numbered kaiju. Season 1’s final episodes also unveiled Kafka’s kaiju powers to his squadmates, meaning the Third Kaiju Defense Force will also have to protect Kafka from the superiors who want him terminated.

Season 2 will also introduce anime-only fans to one of the series’ strongest characters. Gen Narumi joins the fray in Season 2. Narumi is the captain of the First Defense Force and is known as “Japan’s strongest anti-kaiju combatant,” being even stronger than Mina and Soshiro. Manga fans know exactly what to expect when Gen appears on screen (and when he can be bothered to fight), but anime-only viewers are in for a treat with the upcoming season.

Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 Debuts This Summer

Kaiju No. 8‘s second season is one of many highly anticipated returning shows this summer season. The new season is stacked with established IP, including new entries from Demon Slayer, Chainsaw Man, Dandadan, and My Dress-Up Darling, as well as the newcomer, Gachiakuta.

Season 2 of Kaiju No. 8 premieres on Crunchyroll on July 19th. Just like the debut season, Season 2 will also run for a total of 12 episodes. Production I.G. returns for the second season under director Shigeyuki Miya. Yuichiro Kido is in charge of the script and series composition, with the music being composed by Yuta Bando.

H/T: TOHO Animation on YouTube