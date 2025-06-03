Kaiju No. 8 Debuts Brand-New Shinomiya for Original Story

Kaiju No. 8′s anime might be coming back for Season 2 later this Summer, but its world is about to expand with a brand-new story featuring an original character joining the Shinomiya Family. Kaiju No. 8 THE GAME is a brand new mobile and PC game now in development by of Akatsuki Games, TOHO, and Production I.G., and it’s going to be putting fans and players right into the center of the action. During a special event in Yokohama dubbed the Kaiju No. 8: Defense Force Boot Camp, some big information about its story has been revealed as fans eagerly wait for its release.

Kaiju No. 8 THE GAME will be introducing its own original story to help expand the universe seen in Naoya Matsumoto’s original manga turned blockbuster anime franchise. As Kaiju Dimensional Gates start to open up around the world, Defense Forces from different countries will be stepping up to fight the giant monsters. This includes a new unit named CLOZER, that’s going to be led by a brand new member of the Shinomiya family, Sagan Shinomiya. You can check out this new character’s official design below.

© JAKDF 3rd Division © Naoya Matsumoto/SHUEISHA © Akatsuki Games Inc./TOHO CO., LTD./Production I.G

Who Is Sagan Shinomiya?

With Kaiju Dimensional Gates sprouting up all over the world, a new special unit has been formed named the “Closing Order with Zero Restrictions” otherwise known as CLOZER. Sagan Shinomiya will be the leading of this special new unit, and is described as a daughter who had been adopted into the family. According to Akatsuki Games’ press release, Sagan is not related by blood to the other members of the Shinomiya Family but has since gone to the United States and has enlisted in the American Defense Force to fight against the Kaiju.

Details about her special weapons or upcoming battles are still being kept under wraps as of the time of this publication, but Sagan is clearly being set up as playing a huge role in the coming game’s expanded world story. She’ll be voiced by Akari Kito, who shared the following special message to fans together with the announcement, “I’ll be joining as an original character for the game. I’m thrilled about it! I think Sagan has this tough look to her and just comes across as so cool. I think she’s pretty serious, but she’s also a great and honest person. I’ve been so excited to play this character and record her lines.”

© JAKDF 3rd Division © Naoya Matsumoto/SHUEISHA © Akatsuki Games Inc./TOHO CO., LTD./Production I.G

What to Know for Kaiju No. 8 Season 2

It won’t be too much longer until Kaiju No. 8‘s anime returns for new episodes, however, as it is gearing up to launch in Japan on July 19th as part of the very packed Summer 2025 anime schedule. When they premiere, fans will be able to stream the new episodes together with both X and Crunchyroll much like the first season of the series. Crunchyroll is also where you can catch up with everything that’s happened so far in the first season.

Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 will also be fully introduced is time the highly anticipated Gen Narumi, who is currently stated to be the strongest fighter within Japan’s Anti-Kaiju Defense Force. He’ll be voiced by a returning Koki Uchiyama (Tomura Shigaraki in My Hero Academia) following his brief debut during the anime’s first season finale. But we’ll be seeing much more of him soon. And who knows, maybe Sagan Shinomiya can make her way to the anime some day as well.