Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 Shares New Look at Narumi Ahead of Summer Premiere

Kaiju No. 8 is currently getting ready to make its big comeback to screens later this Summer, and Season 2 has dropped a new look at Gen Narumi ahead of his time in the spotlight. Naoya Matsumoto’s original Kaiju No. 8 manga might have officially announced it’s going to be coming to an end very soon, but the anime is just getting started as it continues to adapt Kafka Hibino’s story. At the end of the first season, Kafka now finds himself in a terrible position where he needs to now keep his power under control as the Kaiju threats are only getting stronger.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 will be making its debut on screens this July, and it will feature Gen Narumi front and center of all the action as he will be keeping a close eye on how Kafka is managing his Kaiju transformation powers. But as he gets ready to be a big hit with fans when the new episodes hit this Summer, Kaiju No. 8 is counting down to Season 2’s premiere with a quiet new poster for Narumi to show off why he’s such a big hit with fans of the manga. Check it out below as shared by the anime’s official social media.

TOHO Animation

When Does Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 Come Out?

Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 will be making its debut in Japan on July 19th as part of the upcoming Summer 2025 anime schedule. The new episodes will be available for streaming outside of Japan with both X and Crunchyroll much like how fans were able to check out the first season. Hoshina’s Day Off, a special episode released in between the events of the first and second seasons, will be making its debut in Japan on July 5th but has yet to confirm what the international release plans for this special are as of the time of this publication.

Gen Narumi made his debut in Kaiju No. 8′s Season 1 finale as the strongest fighter within the Japan Anti-Kaiju Defense Force, and was the one who was ready to eliminate Kafka when he had gone berserk. But fans will see him taking more of a central role in the new season as Kafka works under him out in the field. If Kafka goes berserk again, Narumi will be there to eliminate him if necessary. Voiced by Koki Uchiyama (Tomura Shigaraki in My Hero Academia), fans have a lot to look forward to.

TOHO Animation

How to Catch Up With Kaiju No. 8

With Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 coming to screens this July, it’s the perfect time to catch up with everything that has happened in the first season. You can now find it all streaming with Crunchyroll in English and Japanese language audio, and they begin to tease the anime as such, “The story revolves around Kafka Hibino, a 32-year-old longing to join The Defense Force and make good on his promise to a childhood friend, Mina Ashiro.”

The synopsis continues with, “He befriends a new coworker Reno Ichikawa, while cleaning up Kaiju remains, whose determination to join The Defense Force inspires Kafka to fulfill his childhood promise to pass the entrance exam and join Mina to protect humanity. When a small Kaiju burrows itself inside Kafka, he gains superhuman strength and powers fit for fighting Kaiju. He works to earn the trust of his human teammates, defeat increasingly powerful Kaiju, and keep the world safe.”

What are you hoping to see from Narumi in Kaiju No. 8 Season 2? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!