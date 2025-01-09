Kaiju No. 8 Hypes Season 2 Release With New Year’s Shrine Visit

Forget “New Year, New Me,” 2025 is bringing “New Year, New Kaiju No. 8.” The show’s eagerly anticipated return has been hyped up even further with the reveal of new artwork depicting fans’ three favorite characters, Kafka Hibino, Reno Ichikawa, and Kikoru Shinomiya.

Kaiju No. 8 is based on the hit Shonen Jump+ manga by Naoya Matsumoto. The story is set in an alternate world where giant Kaiju have become an everyday part of life, and Japan has created the Kaiju Defense Force to protect its citizens. As Season 2 approaches, where Kafka and friends strive for the next level in their respective development, the Kaiju No. 8’s primary trio stops to pray for the New Year in the hatsumode tradition.

Kaiju No. 8‘s Hyakkei Artwork Series Returns

Kaiju No. 8 fans have a lot to look forward to in 2025. As well as the Season 1 recap movie, which includes a brand new OVA, and Season 2 releasing this Summer, Production I.G announced, via the official X (formerly Twitter) Kaiju No. 8 account, that the beloved Hyakkei (scenery) artwork series is returning. From 2023 into 2024, Kaiju No. 8 fans were sporadically treated to new original artwork depicting characters from the show.

That series is returning this year, and we’ve already been treated to the first piece in the series. The art depicts Kafka, Kikoru, and Reno praying at a shrine in the frosty snow. A new illustration will be released on the 8th of every month. Check out the new artwork below:

Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 Releases This Summer

As we said, it’s a great year for Kaiju No. 8 fans. Season 2 received its first trailer at 2024’s Jump Festa, and fans cannot wait to get their hands on the new season. Along with the new trailer, it was unveiled that Season 2 will release this July, although an exact date and episode count have not yet been revealed.

The aforementioned Season 1 recap movie releases in Japanese theaters on March 28, 2025. Along with the feature-length recap, the new movie also comes with a brand new OVA, titled “Hoshina’s Day Off.” The official plot synopsis reads: “A day off… a rare day of peace for the Defense Force. After spending so long training, Reno has forgotten what he’s supposed to do with his free time. He sees that Hoshina is up to something with his own day off, and decides to go on a mission to tail him with Iharu! But then things go in an unexpected direction…”

