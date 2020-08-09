Kanye West Surprises Anime Fans with Manga Shout Out

Kanye West has been the center of attention over the last few weeks, but one thing anime fans did not expect to be paying attention for was a surprise manga shout out from the rapper, producer, and hopeful United States presidential candidate. West has never been one to shy away from his love of anime and manga, and even is currently in the process of debuting produced an anime project all on his own with Kid Cudi. So it's no surprise to see that to this day West is continuing that love of anime and manga.

Sharing his latest endeavor with fans on Twitter, West gave a surprising "manga all day" shout out with a photo that is, as many anime and manga fans have clarified, is not technically from a manga. It's a photo of an mecha model catalog, and it's rare all on its own but probably the most surprising aspect of the photo is that it's actually featuring a mecha from an early 2000s series that no one really talks about anymore, Linebarrels of Iron.

Linebarrels of Iron was written by Eiichi Shimizu with illustrations provided by Tomohiro Shimoguchi Akita Shoten's Champion Red magazine back in 2004. It's not one of the many series fans often point to, or one that fans would ask for a revival for, but it's certainly an obscure reference. While West may not be entirely correct when it comes to what actually is "manga," the rapper, producer, and hopeful United States presidential candidate still made a deep cut.

As for West's would be presidential campaign, things aren't going quite as planned as he will no longer be listed on Illinois' state ballot following a lack of signatures needed to petition his name on the ballot. Following a state review, West has been given the option to withdraw from the running gracefully. Meaning his campaign was over before it truly began, and now he has more time to read manga.

