King of The Hill Cosplay Hilariously Recreates The Series Intro

King of The Hill remains one of Fox's most popular animated series, housing an impressive thirteen seasons that followed the mundane adventures of the Hill family. In 2023, it was revealed that Hank, Bobby, and Peggy would be making their way back to the small screen thanks to Hulu, as the streaming service is planning to create a revival for the series as they did with Futurama and Animaniacs. In a hilarious new cosplay demonstration, four cosplayers were able to recreate the intro to the television series in a way that perfectly captures the friendship between Hank, Dale, Bill, and Boomhauer.

While the revival has yet to confirm when it will arrive on Hulu, it has been confirmed that it will take place years after the original's series finale. In an interview earlier this year with Bobby Hill's voice actor, Pamela Adlon, she revealed that her character would be far different from the young man we once knew in the original series, "We're in the second season [creating] the reboot, and Bobby is 21. He's a chef in a fusion restaurant in Dallas. And it's been incredible. It's just been really fun. I think it's been freakier for Mike and Greg to think about Bobby going from 12 to being 21 and having a relationship and being a person. But don't we all go through that with our kids and our friends' kids? It is shocking when I see my friends' kids and they're all grown up. And I'm like, 'Wait a second, what just happened?' So, it's just a little bit of a mess."

King of The Hill's Perfect Intro

King of The Hill's intro theme became legendary across its thirteen seasons, seeing Hank and company hanging out by the fence and drinking some beers as they normally would. With this quartet of cosplayers, they are able to hilariously edit a video to present themselves "in character".

Adlon also previously spoke with the outlet Variety regarding the loss of voice actor Johnny Hardwick and how the series will honor him in its revival, "It feels really special and there's...a new generation of young writers who are writing the scripts and finding the sweet spot of the classic, the vintage King of the Hill and the new era. We're very blessed. It's hard because we lost Johnny Hardwick, and he had recorded like four episodes, and that feels really raw. But he's there with us. It feels like a family. It feels really good."

