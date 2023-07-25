Kingdom Season 5 Releases First Poster

While Vinland Saga has made a name for itself by blending historical events with a flashy anime style, Thorfinn's story isn't the only one blending together the anime and real worlds. Kingdom remains a fan-favorite series that is able to bring in both some serious audiences and profits by doing the same. Following its fourth anime season, which ran into some roadblocks thanks in part to the coronavirus pandemic, a new poster has arrived that confirms when Kingdom's fifth season is set to arrive.

The new poster was released featuring some of the biggest returning characters from the first four seasons, running with the title, "SIDE Hishin Corps". The anime adaptation has adapted the works of mangaka Yasuhisa Hara, and with the source material still releasing new chapters to this day and finding serious success in doing so, the television series might have a bright future ahead of it. With the third live-action film set to hit Japan this week in Kingdom III: Flame of Destiny, the storyline based on real-life historical events continues to tread new ground.

Kingdom Season 5 Poster

The new poster features the main character Shin/Xin, who is set to be voiced by actor Masakazu Morita once again. Joining him are the likes of Karyo Ten, voiced by Rie Kugimiya, and Kyou Kai, voiced by Yoko Hkasa. The fifth season will arrive early next year, becoming one of the biggest arrivals of the first anime season of 2024.

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out this fan-favorite series, you can catch the first four seasons of Kingdom streaming on Crunchyroll. Here's how the streaming service describes the series based on real-life events, "A nameless boy and a young king have grown up in a nation plagued by war. The boy, Xin, has countlessly proven himself on the battlefield, and although initially starting on bad terms, he and the young king, Zheng, have become comrades. Zheng wishes to bring all the warring states under Qin, while Xin climbs the ranks to become a Great General. Both of their ambitions will change history forever."

What has been your favorite moment from the Kingdom series so far? Are there realistic events you're hoping the anime covers down the road? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Kingdom.