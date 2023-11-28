Krapopolis 2024 Return Date Announced

Krapopolis has been one of the bigger new animated series releases on FOX this year, and now it has revealed when it will be returning for new episodes in 2024! The Dan Harmon created series first hit FOX's Animation Domination block earlier this Fall and racked up record breaking numbers with its premiere alone. The animated series has already been such a hit that it has been picked up for a few more seasons (before the premiere even aired), and thus it has been announced that it will be one of the animated sitcoms FOX will be leading their Sunday night programming with during the midseason months next year.

Krapopolis will still have a few new episodes for fans to enjoy through the rest of the year, but like many others will end up taking a break for the winter holidays before returning for new episodes next year. Thankfully it won't be too long into the new year before fans will get to see the series return as FOX has announced that Krapopolis will be returning for new episodes beginning on Sunday, January 7th at 8:30PM EST alongside other midseason additions o Grimsburg and The Great North (which is returning for Season 4).

(Photo: Harmonious Claptrap)

How to Watch Krapopolis

If you wanted to catch the series yourself, Krapopolis is airing its episodes as part of FOX's Animation Domination block on Sundays at 8:30PM EST with the episodes then being available to stream with Hulu the day after. Starring the main cast of Hannah Waddingham, Richard Ayoade, Matt Berry, Pam Murphy, and Duncan Trussell with guest stars such as Ben Stiller, Susan Sarandon, Joel McHale, Dave Franco, Yvette Nicole Brown, Will Forte, Jane Lynch, Daveed Diggs, Steve Buscemi, Stephanie Beatriz, and more, FOX teases Krapopolis as such:

"Set in mythical Ancient Greece, the series centers on a flawed family of humans, gods and monsters that tries to run one of the world's first cities without killing each other. Tyrannis, the mortal son of a goddess, is the benevolent king of Krapopolis and is trying to survive in a city that lives up to its name. Deliria is Tyrannis' mother, goddess of self-destruction and questionable choices. Within her extended Olympian family -- forged in patricide and infidelity -- she's known as the trashy one. Shlub, Tyrannis' father, is oversexed and underemployed and claims to be an artist and has literally never paid for anything, in any sense of the word, for his entire life. Stupendous is Tyrannis' half-sister, daughter of Deliria and a cyclops. Hippocampus is Tyrannis' half-brother, the offspring of Shlub and a mermaid, and, obviously, a hot mess, biologically speaking."

How are you liking Krapopolis' debut season so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!