Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible Releases Opening Ahead of Premiere

Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible is gearing up for its anime debut as part of the new wave of franchises launching in the Winter 2023 anime schedule, and the series has released its opening theme sequence ahead of its premiere to help hype up the debut! The anime adaptation taking on Nene Yukimori's original manga series is one of the more quiet releases of the Winter 2023 schedule overall, and that's exactly why fans really need to keep an eye on it. The Weekly Young Jump magazine series offers a fun romantic comedy, and soon fans will get to see it in action.

Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible will be officially making its anime debut in just a couple of days from the time of this writing, and to hype up what fans can expect from the new anime, the series has dropped its new opening theme titled, "Dramatic Janakutemo," as performed by the voice actress behind the series' lead Nagisa Kubo, Kana Hanazawa. You can check out the creditless version of the anime's opening theme sequence below:

How to Watch Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible's Anime Debut

Directed by Rent-A-Girlfriend director Kazuomi Koga for studio PINE JAM, Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible stars the likes of Kana Hanazawa as Nagisa Kubo and Kengo Kawanishi as Junta Shiraishi, the two leads for the series. Premiering on January 10th, fans will be able to check out the new episodes alongside their premiere overseas streaming over with HIDIVE. They tease Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible's anime as such:

"Junta Shiraishi has just one goal: to experience youth to the fullest! But this is easier said than done. Junta is so socially invisible that people at school would swear he skipped class even when he's sitting right behind them. Everything changes when Junta meets Nagisa Kubo. She's the only person who pays Junta any attention, and her constant teasing is sure to turn Junta's quiet life upside down because Kubo won't let him be invisible!"

How do you like Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible's opening theme sequence? Does it make you excited for the anime's full debut? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!