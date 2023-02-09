Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible Confirms It Will End Very Soon

Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible recently announced it will be kicking off its final arc following its latest chapter, but the creator behind the manga has confirmed that it will be ending much sooner than expected! Nene Yukimori's original manga series first kicked off its run with Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump magazine back in 2019, and the romantic comedy has been one of the steadiest hits for the magazine in the years since. It even got as popular as to kick off its official anime adaptation this year, but the manga is already gearing up to say goodbye.

Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible has kicked off its "Confession Arc" with the newest chapter of the series as Junta Shiraishi is preparing to confess his feelings to the titular Nagisa Kubo, and it turns out that this final arc will be much shorter than expected. Series creator Nene Yukimori took to Twitter soon after the newest chapter of the series released, and revealed that there are only three more chapters left to go for the series as it quickly reaches its end:

How to Catch Up With Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible

if you wanted to catch up with the manga as it gets ready to end very soon, there's an easy way to do so. You can currently read the three most chapters completely for free (and the rest of the series) with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library. There is a gap in between Chapters 57-78 of the series, however, as Viz Media has been backfilling the series when each physical volume hits shelves. But if the newly airing anime is more your speed, you can now find the anime streaming with HIDIVE.

They tease the anime as such, "Junta Shiraishi has just one goal: to experience youth to the fullest! But this is easier said than done. Junta is so socially invisible that people at school would swear he skipped class even when he's sitting right behind them. Everything changes when Junta meets Nagisa Kubo. She's the only person who pays Junta any attention, and her constant teasing is sure to turn Junta's quiet life upside down because Kubo won't let him be invisible!"

How do you feel about Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible coming to its end? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!