Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir Season 6 Debuts First Trailer Ahead of Premiere

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir is finally coming back for Season 6 of the animated series, and Disney has debuted the first trailer showing off what to expect from these new episodes with the first trailer. Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir ended the fifth season of the animated series a couple of years ago, so fans have been eagerly waiting to see the series make its comeback. It’s a bit different of a situation this time around, however, as things have changed in some significant ways behind the scenes for this new season and beyond as the series heads into the future.

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir Season 6 will be making its highly anticipated debut with the Disney Channel and Disney XD in the United States on Saturday, January 25th at 11:00AM ET/PT with international releases hitting throughout the rest of the year. This is going to be the first season of the series to be animated with entirely new technology, and will be featuring new makeovers for returning characters and some new super hero identities for other members of the cast too. Check out the trailer for Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir Season 6 in the video above.

What Will Miraculous Season 6 Be About?

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir Season 6 and 7 are co-productions with Disney Branded Television, Brazil’s Globosat, Italy’s KidsMe, and France’s TF1. Season 6 will premiere later this month, and Season 7 of the series is currently slated for a release some time in 2026, but has yet to confirm its concrete release date as of the time of this publication. As for what fans can expect to see in this next season of the series, Disney teases the story for Miraculous Season 6 as such:

“Marinette and Adrien have never been so close but they’re still keeping secrets from each other. Meanwhile, Ladybug and Cat Noir must face a mysterious and elusive new enemy out to steal their Miraculous and cause chaos in Paris. Along with their classmates and a newly formed superhero team, our heroes are about to experience a school year full of emotions and revelations.” But the story for the new season is not the only thing new heading into this next wave of episodes for the long running series.

Miraculous Celebrates Its 10th Anniversary

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir will be kicking off the 10th anniversary celebration for the animated franchise with the premiere of Season 6 later this month. This is the first season of the series animated with Unreal Engine, and therefore is leading to a major design overhaul for many of the characters. Maria Doolan, head of content partnerships and distribution at Miraculous Corp., teased how big of a deal this new season with “The launch of season six coincides with the 10th anniversary of the Miraculous brand and promises an exciting new chapter in the franchise.”

Continuing further with, “This season features characters who have grown and evolved with refreshed visuals that capture their development, and a bold new storyline weaves together themes of courage and self-belief that continue to resonate with fans of all ages.” It’s clear from those behind the scenes and the fans anxious to see the new episodes that this is going to be a big deal, and the first trailer for the animated series helps to emphasize why as it teases some bigger and more expanded action than seen in prior seasons.