Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir Season 6 Sets Release Date With First Look at New Designs

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir is finally coming back for Season 6 of the fan favorite animated series later this month, and fans can get ready for what’s coming next with the first look at the overhauled designs for the main cast. Miraculous has been a wild franchise to see evolve over the years as the animated series first made its debut in France before becoming a worldwide hit. In the last few years especially, the fan support for the series has grown to such an extent that the team behind it all is ready to embark on a whole new era with new technology behind it.

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir will be kicking off its 10th anniversary celebration with the premiere of Season 6, and it will be the first season of the series to be developed with Unreal Engine. As reported by Variety, the wait for these new episodes won’t be for much longer as Miraculous Season 6 will be officially making its premiere in the United States on on January 25th with episodes airing on both Disney Channel and Disney XD at 11:00AM ET/PT with international releases to begin rolling out through the rest of the year. You can check out the first look at the updated designs for Season 6 below.

Miraculous Corp / Disney Television

What’s New for Miraculous Season 6?

Maria Doolan, head of content partnerships and distribution at Miraculous Corp., teased how big of a deal Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir Season 6 is as such, “The launch of season six coincides with the 10th anniversary of the Miraculous brand and promises an exciting new chapter in the franchise.” Continuing further with, “This season features characters who have grown and evolved with refreshed visuals that capture their development, and a bold new storyline weaves together themes of courage and self-belief that continue to resonate with fans of all ages.”

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir Season 6 and 7 are co-productions with Disney Branded Television, Brazil’s Globosat, Italy’s KidsMe, and France’s TF1, and Doolan teased the team up with, “Disney has been instrumental in bringing ‘Miraculous’ to a global audience, and we’re thrilled to share this exciting milestone with viewers worldwide.” As for Season 7 of the series, it’s currently in the works for a release some time in 2026 but a concrete release date has yet to be announced as of the time of this publication.

Miraculous Corp. / Disney Television

What’s Next for Miraculous?

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir has quite a lot planned for each of these characters heading into Season 6 too as the synopsis for the new episodes tease, “Marinette and Adrian navigate a deepening relationship filled with life-altering revelations and unforeseen challenges, while their superhero alter egos must confront their most formidable adversary yet.” As the new season draws near, it’s also the perfect time to catch up with everything that’s happened thus far as you can now find all episodes of the animated series now streaming with Disney+ in the meantime.

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir has grown quite a lot as a franchise in the last few years especially as more fans have been drawn to the new episodes. Now as the series enters its new era with brand new designs, it’s about to find a whole new audience together with Disney with Unreal Engine bringing it all to life. And if the series indeed continues through that success with Season 7, there’s likely not going to be any stopping it from getting all the way through to ten seasons and beyond with maybe even new movies down the line.

