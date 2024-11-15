Laid-Back Camp Announces Season 4 With Cozy New Visual

Against all odds, Laid-Back Camp has officially announced that the series would be receiving a fourth season. With three seasons and a feature-length film, Afro’s beloved, cozy camping manga has come a long way since it originally released in 2019. It hasn’t always been the easiest road for the beloved anime, either, with the series swapping studios after Season 2 concluded. While the series was originally produced by C-Station, Season 3 was animated by studio Eight Bit. Additionally, much of the staff changed, including the series’ lead director. In spite of these major changes, the quality persisted and the anime has managed to maintain a devoted fanbase.

To celebrate the announcement that the series would receive a fourth season, the creator of the original manga, Afro, released a brand-new illustration featuring two of the series’ characters posed together. Aside from the announcement that the season is currently in production, there haven’t been any additional details on whether Eight Bit will be returning to work on Season 4, or if the anime will have the same director as Season 3.

A look at laid-back camp ahead of season 4.

Laid-Back Camp Is Every Cottagecore Lover’s Dream

Laid-Back Camp follows Rin Shima, a typical high schooler who enjoys camping in the great outdoors and indulging in the solitude of nature. One day, she meets another young girl named Nadeshiko Kagamihara, a bubbly, outgoing counterpart to Rin who convinces her to join their school’s camping club. Along with the other club members, the pair begin traveling across Japan to enjoy the outdoors, and see all the great sights the world has to offer. While Laid-Back Camp fits into the “cute girls doing cute things” niche of anime, it still stands out for how well it portrays the bonds between its main characters, and for how endearingly the series chooses to talk about nature.

For any anime fan that leans into a love of all things cozy, there’s no better choice to add to a seasonal watchlist than Laid-Back Camp. Aside from touching on the very practical, realistic components of camping, the series truly shines when it shows its main characters interacting with and cooperating with one another during a camping trip. It blends the tried-and-true “coming-of-age” tale with a very valuable lesson on taking the time to exist in the moment with those one cares about most – all with the simple hook of being a show about girls going camping. Regardless of what someone might be looking for, Laid-Back Camp is worth giving a shot, even if it looks rather unassuming on the surface.