The Legend of Korra Cosplay Puts Its Star Into The Avatar State

✖

The Legend of Korra hit the streaming service of Netflix earlier this year, having fans once again revisit the world of bending that was made popular in the precursor to this new Avatar in Avatar The Last Airbender, and one cosplay in particular re-imagines Korra in her most powerful form within the Avatar State. Though many still hold the original series as the trademark entry into this amazing franchise that was first aired on Nickelodeon over fifteen years ago, Korra's adventures remain a beloved part of the series that has become a fan favorite over the years long after its end.

The "Avatar State" was the "ace in the hole" for both Aang and Korra, allowing them to tap into the previous generations fo Avatar while amplifying their powers in bending as a result. Aang never had a full grasp of how to utilize this state, only being able to have a grasp on the insane power in the final episode of his series in Avatar The Last Airbender. Korra on the other hand got a much firmer grasp on how to utilize this power throughout the series, but still had a number of problems that couldn't simply be brute forced out of the equation.

Instagram Cosplayer Ana Simg shared this impressive cosplay that perfectly captures the Avatar of Korra accessing the amazing power of the Avatar State, which allows her to tape into the powers of the previous holders of the title that worked to unite their worlds:

Avatar The Last Airbender will be returning via an upcoming live action adaptation created specifically for the streaming service of Netflix, though it's unclear if there will ever be such a take on the Legend of Korra. The series has continued via a number of graphic novels thanks to the publishers at Dark Horse Comics, exploring what happens to the current Avatar following the conclusion of the sequel series.

What do you think of this brand new take on Korra's Avatar State? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of bending that was made famous on Nickelodeon!