Level 1 Demon Lord And One Room Hero Unleashes New Trailer

Reincarnation as a concept is making serious ground in the anime world as of late. With the isekai genre routinely using reincarnation as a way to take a deceased, mundane protagonist and place them into the shoes of an overpowered warrior, a new anime series arriving this summer is flipping the script on this concept. Level 1 Demon Lord And One Room Hero imagines the big bad of the series dying at the hands of the protagonist, only to find itself being brought back to life as a small child who is attempting to keep his former enemy's life together.

So why does a former Demon Lord find itself wanting to assist the hero responsible for its demise? Well, things apparently didn't go great for the hero following his greatest accomplishment, now living a solitary life in a confined space. With the Demon Lord taking on the form of a small child, it takes pity on the man responsible for its own destruction and makes an attempt to bring him back to his former glory. Produced by Studios Silver Link and Blade, the series is set to be simulcast on the streaming service HIDIVE next month, becoming another exclusive for the platform that houses the likes of Oshi no Ko.

Level 1 Demon Lord And One Room Hero Trailer

The upcoming series is set to arrive on July 3rd and is based on a manga of the same name that first began in 2019 and has continued to this day. Anime fans might know Silver Link Studio best for its work on anime series such as Bofuri and The Misfit of Demon King Academy, while Blade might be best recognized for its work on Cooking With Valkyries and The Maid I Hired Recently Is Mysterious to name a few. In a crowded summer anime season, this strange isekai is looking to make a name for itself.

If you haven't had the opportunity to learn more about this hilariously bizarre series, here's how HIDIVE breaks down Level 1 Demon Lord And One Room Hero, "It has been 10 years since the brave Max defeated Demon Lord. For some reason, Demon Lord, resurrected in her child form, immediately goes to Max to take revenge... However, she finds a man who has no hope of getting ahead. What happened to the man who saved the world!"

