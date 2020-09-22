Lupin The 3rd: The First Reveals First English Dub Trailer

The latest adventure for the Gentleman Thief has already been tearing up the box office in Japan, with critics nearly unanimously agreeing that Lupin The Third The First is a worthy addition to the franchise, and it seems that North America fans won't have to wait much longer to get their chance to see the film as an English Dub trailer has dropped! Being brought to the West by GKIDs, the same company responsible for releasing the likes of Weathering With You And Promare, Lupin The Third is definitely in good company when it comes to anime films under the company's umbrella!

While we have yet to receive an official release date for Lupin The Third The First, the "coming soon" tag line that is attached to the trailer might lead some to believe that the highly stylized adventure will make landfall before the end of this year. A new anime series has yet to be confirmed, but based on the reception of the movie, we wouldn't be surprised to see Lupin and company one day return to the small screen. With Toonami having aired the most recent series via the Cartoon Network programming block, the franchise certainly already has a number of fans in the West.

GKIDs shared the English Dub Teaser Trailer via their Official Twitter Account, also giving fans confirmation on the English voice actors that will be portraying the long running, popular anime characters that helped make the franchise such a big one within the medium for countless decades:

The official description for Lupin The Third The First reads as such via GKIDs:

"The iconic “gentleman thief” Lupin III returns in an action-packed, continent-spanning adventure, as Lupin III and his colorful underworld companions race to uncover the secrets of the mysterious Bresson Diary, before it falls into the hands of a dark cabal that will stop at nothing to resurrect the Third Reich. The gang undertakes trap-filled tombs, aerial escapades and daring prison escapes with the trademark wit and visual finesse that have made LUPIN THE 3RD one of the most storied animation franchises in the world, in a thrilling new caper that is sure to delight fans old and new."

Are you hyped for the arrival of Lupin The Third The First? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Gentleman Thief!