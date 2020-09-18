Lupin the Third Films and Hajime no Ippo Will Hit the U.S. Market Soon

While Lupin The Third has found its way to North America a number of different times, premiering on physical media and Cartoon Network's Toonami, the boxing anime of Hajime No Ippo hasn't received as many opportunities to debut on this side of the world, but it seems as if both franchises will be receiving physical media releases in the future! Hajime No Ippo is considered to be one of the best sports anime around, but the original series has been nearly impossible to watch in the West, but luckily this upcoming Blu-Ray release will change that!

Hajime No Ippo isn't planning any big resurgence when it comes to a new anime series, with the latest entry in the franchise being released in 2013 by legendary studio Madhouse with twenty five episodes, but Lupin The Third has recently been gaining a lot of coverage thanks in part to its recently released feature length film in Japan. Lupin The Third The First takes the series in a brand new direction by employing stunning computer generated animation to tell the story of the Gentleman Thief attempting to pull off a score that has ties to his bloodline, with reviews almost unanimously praising the movie. While a North American release date has yet to be revealed, the same company responsible for Weathering With You, GKIDs, will be distributing it!

Discotek Media revealed on their Official Twitter Account that they will be releasing the entirety of Hajime No Ippo over three blu-ray sets, as well as a number of Lupin The Third movies that have been released within the history of the long running anime franchise:

Hajime no Ippo! The entire show over 3 sets, plus the OVA, the TV movie, & it will include the English AND Spanish dubs! Video is a new upscale. pic.twitter.com/Y4Yb0X1Ipa — 💿Discotek Media (@discotekmedia) September 15, 2020

Some Lupin Blu-rays that we announced before this coming up! pic.twitter.com/WkVZFiZhDw — 💿Discotek Media (@discotekmedia) September 15, 2020

If you have yet to experience either this original Hajime No Ippo series or the films in Lupin The Third's library, these Blu-Ray editions will definitely be worth your time if you are a lover of all things anime!

What are you most excited to dive into between the Hajime No Ippo series and the feature length films of Lupin The Third? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and these two distinct anime universes!